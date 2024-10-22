How Amazon Is Picking Up Where Traditional Retail Pharmacies Are Leaving Off

Could Amazon have the prescription for success in what has been a tough retail pharmacy environment? As part of its recently-announced enhancements and updates, the company shared that it is ramping up its pharmacy business to 20 more cities next year, offering consumers free and rapid delivery of prescription medicines along with 24/7 access to a pharmacist.

Amazon Pharmacy is more than doubling the number of cities where consumers can get same-day delivery of their medicines, adding capabilities in urban centers including Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and San Diego, among others. Instead of brick-and-mortar locations, these modular pharmacies are located within Amazon’s sophisticated same-day fulfillment centers and leverage the organization’s advanced logistics network and technologies. By the end of 2025, Amazon estimates that 45% of customers in the U.S. will be eligible for same-day delivery of their meds.

Amazon’s acceleration comes as companies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens have announced hundreds and, in some cases, thousands of store closings and employee layoffs. The expanded network also helps fill in gaps in parts of the country where people may live miles away from their nearest physical pharmacy location.

“We are building a modern pharmacy – what we like to think of as a ‘pharmacy in your pocket’ that offers rapid delivery direct to your door, and 24/7 access to our clinical pharmacists whenever you need them,” said Hannah McClellan, VP of operations, product and technology at Amazon Pharmacy, during Amazon’s recent “Delivering the Future” event in Nashville.