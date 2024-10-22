How Amazon Is Picking Up Where Traditional Retail Pharmacies Are Leaving Off
Progressive Grocer was on hand for that event, where McClellan delved into more detail about the expanded Amazon Pharmacy business. “Let’s talk about the existing health care delivery experience in pharmacy. Spoiler alert, it's not good. Studies have consistently shown that up to 30% of prescription medications are never even filled, and that approximately 50% of medications for chronic diseases that need to be taken over and over aren't taken as prescribed,” she pointed out, adding, “The good news is that at Amazon Pharmacy, we are confident that we are moving in the right direction, and we found that rapid delivery to a customer's door is a surprisingly effective solution to the challenges I just mentioned."
Cutting-edge technologies will allow Amazon Pharmacy to widen access to needed drugs and narrow the pivotal window of time between diagnosis and intake. According to Amazon, the rapid access increases the likelihood that patients will engage immediately in their care and adhere to treatment routines, which have been shown to improve health outcomes.
Launched in 2020, Amazon Pharmacy also provides customers with automatic coupons and the option to see estimated insurance pricing and Prime savings offers. These include RxPass, a $5-a-month subscription program offering access to 60 common medications, and the Prime prescription savings benefit, which provides up to 80% off generic medications and 40% off brand-name medications.
