Save Mart Adds Same-Day Grocery Delivery Via Shipt Partnership
"Shipt is excited to welcome The Save Mart Companies as a new partner in California and Nevada," said Katie Stratton, chief growth officer at Shipt. "Our partnership with their three beloved brands offers shoppers convenient, same-day delivery of fresh, value-driven products. Together, we look forward to the continued expansion of our West Coast footprint."
Save Mart has been progressively adding to its tech stack over the past several months. The grocer expanded its partnership with Instacart in May, announcing that nearly all of its Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky banner stores will deploy the tech company’s AI-powered smart carts, as well as its FoodStorm order management system and Storefront Pro e-commerce feature.
In April, Save Mart tapped its existing marketing agency, Quad, to help it develop and deploy an in-store retail media network. The two companies worked closely together to build out the in-store program, In-Store Connect by Quad, with the ultimate aim of helping suppliers connect with customers in an integrated way across all digital platforms.
Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has almost 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.