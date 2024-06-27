Save Mart Adds Same-Day Grocery Delivery Via Shipt Partnership

Shipt is expanding on the West Coast thanks to its new delivery partnership with Save Mart.

California-based regional grocer The Save Mart Companies has partnered with retail technology company Shipt to provide grocery delivery solutions to its Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky California banners. More than 170 of the grocer’s stores will be added to the Shipt Marketplace in California and Nevada.

Additionally, Shipt will include access to alcohol delivery through its app and website from nearly all participating Save Mart stores in cities including Fresno, Sacramento, San Jose, Modesto and San Francisco. The tech company will provide full pick, pack and last-minute delivery service through its fulfillment network.