 Skip to main content

Save Mart Adds Same-Day Grocery Delivery Via Shipt Partnership

Retail tech company will also offer alcohol delivery from participating banner stores
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Shipt Shopper Main Image
Shipt is expanding on the West Coast thanks to its new delivery partnership with Save Mart.

California-based regional grocer The Save Mart Companies has partnered with retail technology company Shipt to provide grocery delivery solutions to its Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky California banners. More than 170 of the grocer’s stores will be added to the Shipt Marketplace in California and Nevada.

Additionally, Shipt will include access to alcohol delivery through its app and website from nearly all participating Save Mart stores in cities including Fresno, Sacramento, San Jose, Modesto and San Francisco. The tech company will provide full pick, pack and last-minute delivery service through its fulfillment network.

"Our mission is to continue meeting the evolving needs of our customers each day. We are proud to partner with a great brand like Shipt, who can help us deliver a seamless shopping and delivery experience for our customers at an affordable price," said Tamara Pattison, chief digital officer at Save Mart. "By increasing and diversifying our portfolio of e-commerce partners, we're allowing customers to access what they love most about shopping online."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Shipt is excited to welcome The Save Mart Companies as a new partner in California and Nevada," said Katie Stratton, chief growth officer at Shipt. "Our partnership with their three beloved brands offers shoppers convenient, same-day delivery of fresh, value-driven products. Together, we look forward to the continued expansion of our West Coast footprint."

Save Mart has been progressively adding to its tech stack over the past several months. The grocer expanded its partnership with Instacart in May, announcing that nearly all of its Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky banner stores will deploy the tech company’s AI-powered smart carts, as well as its FoodStorm order management system and Storefront Pro e-commerce feature.

In April, Save Mart tapped its existing marketing agency, Quad, to help it develop and deploy an in-store retail media network. The two companies worked closely together to build out the in-store program, In-Store Connect by Quad, with the ultimate aim of helping suppliers connect with customers in an integrated way across all digital platforms.

Modesto, Calif.-based Save Mart, a Kingswood Capital Management LP portfolio company, has almost 200 Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx stores in California and western Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the company operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. As California’s largest regional full-service grocery chain, Save Mart employs 13,000 associates. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds