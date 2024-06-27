Giant Eagle Now Accepting SNAP Benefits Online Via Instacart
“Through Instacart, we want to offer every family an affordable and accessible online shopping experience,” noted Sarah Mastrorocco, VP and general manager of Instacart Health. “A core piece of that experience is helping families shop online with any benefits they have, allowing them to extend their food budgets, maximize time savings and reduce stress. Through our partnership with Giant Eagle, we’re now offering both loyalty savings and online SNAP acceptance at customers’ fingertips, giving more people the choice to shop online from the local grocer they know, love and trust, with the convenience of same-day delivery.”
Giant Eagle and Market District customers can add their EBT card information as a form of payment in their profile. At checkout, customers can then choose how much of their SNAP benefits they’d like to allocate to their eligible order. Shoppers can also add their myPerks loyalty card to their Instacart profile to access discounted pricing and earn perks on every qualifying purchase.
Since customers may need quick delivery outside of their core grocery shopping, Giant Eagle has introduced an additional shopping option in collaboration with Instacart: Giant Eagle Fast Delivery. When customers use the Instacart app or website, they can now select among Giant Eagle, Market District or Giant Eagle Fast Delivery. Placing an order through Giant Eagle Fast Delivery offers even faster delivery options from a nearby Giant Eagle or Market District store.
Other companies to adopt or expand online SNAP EBT payments in recent days include Shipt, DoorDash, Rite Aid (also with Instacart) and Meijer.
Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 42 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top Regional Retailers.
San Francisco-based Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.