Giant Eagle Now Accepting SNAP Benefits Online Via Instacart

Giant Eagle Inc. has teamed up with grocery technology company Instacart to enable online shoppers to use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as a method of payment on eligible products. SNAP recipients in Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can now shop online via Instacart for same-day delivery from more than 200 Giant Eagle and Market District stores.

“We are committed to creating meaningful value and a convenient shopping experience for every Giant Eagle customer,” said Justin Weinstein, EVP and chief strategy and marketing officer at Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle. “Since the start of our partnership last September, Instacart has supported that commitment by making same-day delivery in as fast as an hour available to our customers. Not only is Instacart now able to accept EBT payment through their app, but they have also integrated our myPerks loyalty program enabling customers to earn perks and unlock savings on the products they love, whether they choose to shop in our stores, at GiantEagle.com or via Instacart.”

Orders through the Instacart website or mobile app for delivery can be delivered in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.