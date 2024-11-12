Stew Leonard’s Customers Can Now Order Groceries on Uber Eats

Beloved northeastern independent grocer Stew Leonard’s and Uber Eats have formed a new partnership enabling Stew’s customers to have their favorite products delivered directly to their doors – everything from everyday items to exclusive cult favorites.

All of Stew’s locations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are now available to shop on the Uber Eats and Uber apps, giving consumers near instant-access to the brand’s exclusive items, including dairy-fresh Christmas Cookie Milk and chef-made chunky guacamole. As always, Uber One members will benefit from $0 delivery fees and a 5% discount on all Stew Leonard’s orders with a $35 minimum purchase. Additionally, all consumers will get up to 50% off their next Stew Leonard’s order of $50 or more through Nov. 25.

“Growing up outside of Connecticut, I’ve always admired Stew Leonard’s for its incredible in-store experience and its truly unique selection of fresh, high-quality products,” noted Beryl Sanders, director of grocery and retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Uber. “Now, with Stew Leonard’s on Uber Eats, we’re bringing a taste of that iconic shopping experience right to people’s doorsteps. This partnership allows us to offer our customers even more of what they crave, and discover new items from this beloved brand.”