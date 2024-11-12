 Skip to main content

Stew Leonard’s Customers Can Now Order Groceries on Uber Eats

All locations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut available to shop via apps
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
To place an online order, customers just open the Uber Eats app, select their desired Stew Leonard’s location and browse the available products.

Beloved northeastern independent grocer Stew Leonard’s and Uber Eats have formed a new partnership enabling Stew’s customers to have their favorite products delivered directly to their doors – everything from everyday items to exclusive cult favorites. 

All of Stew’s locations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are now available to shop on the Uber Eats and Uber apps, giving consumers near instant-access to the brand’s exclusive items, including dairy-fresh Christmas Cookie Milk and chef-made chunky guacamole. As always, Uber One members will benefit from $0 delivery fees and a 5% discount on all Stew Leonard’s orders with a $35 minimum purchase. Additionally, all consumers will get up to 50% off their next Stew Leonard’s order of $50 or more through Nov. 25.

“Growing up outside of Connecticut, I’ve always admired Stew Leonard’s for its incredible in-store experience and its truly unique selection of fresh, high-quality products,” noted Beryl Sanders, director of grocery and retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Uber. “Now, with Stew Leonard’s on Uber Eats, we’re bringing a taste of that iconic shopping experience right to people’s doorsteps. This partnership allows us to offer our customers even more of what they crave, and discover new items from this beloved brand.” 

“Before he opened Stew Leonard's in 1969, my grandfather delivered milk from his family’s dairy to local customers,’ said Jake Tavello, COO at the Norwalk, Conn.-based independent grocer. “Today, more than 55 years after he ended his milk delivery route, my family is proud to partner with Uber Eats. We’re excited to offer our shoppers the convenience of online shopping and home delivery of our farm-fresh milk, chef-prepared meals, freshly baked cookies, and more.” 

To place an order, customers just open the Uber Eats app, select their desired Stew Leonard’s location and browse the available products. Orders can be placed for immediate delivery or scheduled for a future time.

Stew Leonard’s is a family-owned and -operated fresh food store with locations in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Conn.; Clifton and Paramus, N.J.; and East Meadow, Farmingdale and Yonkers, N.Y.  

