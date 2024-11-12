Stew Leonard’s Customers Can Now Order Groceries on Uber Eats
“Before he opened Stew Leonard's in 1969, my grandfather delivered milk from his family’s dairy to local customers,’ said Jake Tavello, COO at the Norwalk, Conn.-based independent grocer. “Today, more than 55 years after he ended his milk delivery route, my family is proud to partner with Uber Eats. We’re excited to offer our shoppers the convenience of online shopping and home delivery of our farm-fresh milk, chef-prepared meals, freshly baked cookies, and more.”
To place an order, customers just open the Uber Eats app, select their desired Stew Leonard’s location and browse the available products. Orders can be placed for immediate delivery or scheduled for a future time.
Stew Leonard’s is a family-owned and -operated fresh food store with locations in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Conn.; Clifton and Paramus, N.J.; and East Meadow, Farmingdale and Yonkers, N.Y.