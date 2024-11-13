Stater Bros. Markets Optimizes Delivery Ops
Employing Flybuy’s technology to simplify the delivery process, Stater Bros. has boosted its delivery order accuracy and efficiency. This means that by reducing operational errors and third-party delivery driver mistakes, Stater Bros. is lowering delivery-related refund costs because of missing or wrong items. Further, customers are receiving their orders faster and without error, resulting in a higher level of customer satisfaction.
“Grocery delivery is a critical part of today’s retail landscape, but optimizing it requires more than just adding one or more delivery services,” said Marc Wallace, CEO and co-founder of Washington, D.C.-based Flybuy, who noted that his company “helps grocers like Stater Bros. create a seamless connection between staff, drivers and customers, ensuring that deliveries are faster and more accurate. By reducing inefficiencies like driver walk-ins and improving order accuracy, everyone in the process wins. Ultimately, it’s about helping Stater Bros. enhance the entire shopping experience for their customers so they are happy and come back again and again.”
Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Stater Bros. among its Top Regional Grocers in 2024.