Stater Bros. Markets Optimizes Delivery Ops

Stater Bros. is using Flybuy Delivery to ensure a faster handoff between its staff and delivery drivers to reduce overall wait times for customers.

The two-year partnership of Southern California grocery store chain Stater Bros. Markets and omnichannel location platform Flybuy to optimize the food retailer’s third-party delivery operations has borne fruit: In that time, Stater Bros. has seen a 15% reduction in driver wait time, a 25% increase in order volume, and a 50% decrease in delivery driver walk-ins.

The independent grocer is using Flybuy Delivery to ensure a faster handoff between its staff and delivery drivers to reduce overall wait times for customers. As with customer pickups, Stater Bros. store associates now receive accurate delivery driver ETA and complete visibility into the delivery driver’s journey. This helps Stater Bros. deliver a quicker, better experience for delivery customers.

Flybuy also helps staffers address such common pain points as delivery drivers entering staging areas and prematurely grabbing incomplete orders. Knowing when a delivery driver is “nearby,” “arrived” and “waiting” enables associates to pack up the order in advance and then meet the driver with the completed order in the pickup area.