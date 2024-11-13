 Skip to main content

Stater Bros. Markets Optimizes Delivery Ops

Since adopting Flybuy solution, grocer has seen 15% reduction in driver wait time, among other stats
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Stater Bros. Sign Main Image
Stater Bros. is using Flybuy Delivery to ensure a faster handoff between its staff and delivery drivers to reduce overall wait times for customers.

The two-year partnership of Southern California grocery store chain Stater Bros. Markets and omnichannel location platform Flybuy to optimize the food retailer’s third-party delivery operations has borne fruit: In that time, Stater Bros. has seen a 15% reduction in driver wait time, a 25% increase in order volume, and a 50% decrease in delivery driver walk-ins. 

The independent grocer is using Flybuy Delivery to ensure a faster handoff between its staff and delivery drivers to reduce overall wait times for customers. As with customer pickups, Stater Bros. store associates now receive accurate delivery driver ETA and complete visibility into the delivery driver’s journey. This helps Stater Bros. deliver a quicker, better experience for delivery customers.

Flybuy also helps staffers address such common pain points as delivery drivers entering staging areas and prematurely grabbing incomplete orders. Knowing when a delivery driver is “nearby,” “arrived” and “waiting” enables associates to pack up the order in advance and then meet the driver with the completed order in the pickup area.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Employing Flybuy’s technology to simplify the delivery process, Stater Bros. has boosted its delivery order accuracy and efficiency. This means that by reducing operational errors and third-party delivery driver mistakes, Stater Bros. is lowering delivery-related refund costs because of missing or wrong items. Further, customers are receiving their orders faster and without error, resulting in a higher level of customer satisfaction.

[RELATED: Giant Eagle Aims to Slash Delivery Driver Wait Time in Half]

“Grocery delivery is a critical part of today’s retail landscape, but optimizing it requires more than just adding one or more delivery services,” said Marc Wallace, CEO and co-founder of Washington, D.C.-based Flybuy, who noted that his company “helps grocers like Stater Bros. create a seamless connection between staff, drivers and customers, ensuring that deliveries are faster and more accurate. By reducing inefficiencies like driver walk-ins and improving order accuracy, everyone in the process wins. Ultimately, it’s about helping Stater Bros. enhance the entire shopping experience for their customers so they are happy and come back again and again.”

Stater Bros. operates nearly 170 supermarkets in Southern California and employs 18,000 associates. The company is No. 54 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Stater Bros. among its Top Regional Grocers in 2024

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds