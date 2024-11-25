PubMatic and DIGITS Join Forces to Drive Retail Media Growth for Grocers

“We’re ready and excited to join forces with PubMatic to drive growth and innovation in the retail media space,” noted Dave Glaza, CEO and founder of Excelsior, Minn.-based DIGITS. “By combining our expertise in managed service retail media with PubMatic’s cutting-edge technology, we’re empowering local businesses to compete with larger retailers and providing brands with targeted, effective advertising solutions on premium on-site and off-site inventory.”

The collaboration will enable local businesses throughout the United States to take advantage of programmatic technology by maximizing the value of their digital resources and offering brands key opportunities to engage with shoppers right at the point of sale.

“PubMatic is excited to empower local businesses to harness the power of their digital assets and connect with consumers in new and innovative ways,” said Tim Rogers, VP of commerce media at Redwood City, Calif.-based PubMatic. “This partnership will be a game-changer for the consumer, the local retailer and brand marketer, and we’re excited to see its impact on the commerce industry.”

The partnership will launch with key online grocery publishers, including Fareway Stores in the Midwest and Miami-based Vroom Delivery, an on-demand service for thousands of convenience stores across the country.

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its 140 stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Johnston, Iowa-based company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024.