How to Land More Seafood Sales

It’s been somewhat steady — if not quite smooth — sailing for seafood categories heading into a new year. Food retailers have opportunities across fresh, frozen and canned segments to garner more attention and sales through a diverse product assortment and ongoing education efforts about preparation and sourcing.

As with most categories, there are both headwinds and tailwinds affecting this type of protein. Inflation remains one stubborn challenge: Overall fresh seafood prices rose again in October after falling during the prior weeks, according to data from San Antonio-based 210 Analytics and Chicago-based Circana.

“While prices are looking better for the consumer, the average price per pound remained significantly higher than the average price per pound for the three biggest animal proteins of chicken ($3.09), pork ($3.15) and even beef ($6.68),” notes Anne-Marie Roerink, principal at 210 Analytics. On the plus side, she adds, four of the top five sellers in refrigerated /fresh seafood showed deflationary conditions in October.

The inflation news was better in frozen seafood, according to the October report from 210 Analytics and Circana. The average price of frozen shrimp, for instance, dipped 5.4% that month, while frozen salmon experienced a 4.2% drop, leading to volume growth. Meanwhile shelf-stable seafood posted a 1.7% gain in sales and a 5.7% bump in volume in that time frame.

What’s Cooking

Although consumers continue to be motivated by price, there are some tailwinds that are favorable for growth in seafood. Chief among them is the ongoing habit of cooking at home. The 2024 “Power of Seafood” report from FMI – The Food Industry Association revealed that home-cooked seafood accounts for 59% of consumption, up 6% from 2023.

“Consumers are overwhelmingly showing preference to eating [food at home],” says Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods at Arlington, Va,-based FMI. “I think after two years of consumers reducing their purchasing of seafood at retail, they will rebound in 2025. Seafood prices have been stable now for a while, and in some cases, we are seeing slight deflation. Combine this with the desire to eat healthy and eat at home, and I believe 2025 will be a good year for seafood sales at retail.”

That sentiment is shared by Amy Dukes, head of retail marketing at the Juneau-based Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI). “Recent research from ASMI shows that 74% of consumers wish they ate seafood more than they do, with 66% noting that cooking guidance would help them cook it more often,” notes Dukes. “Across demographics, there is widespread acknowledgement of seafood’s nutrition benefits, with 78% of seafood consumers prioritizing health and nutrition, along with a growing desire to eat sustainably. All of this, combined with potential ongoing inflationary pressures in 2025, points to the likelihood that consumers will continue to cook more at home, and that seafood is poised to remain part of their regular at-home rotation.”