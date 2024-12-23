Prime Time for Proteins

What’s Trending

To her point, some protein products and categories are garnering more attention and sales this year and likely into the next. Here are some trends that are poised to affect the demand for, and sales of, protein products:

Flavor shortcuts: As consumers continue to cook more at home, they’re seeking value-added proteins, including seasoned and marinated products, that save time and deliver a satisfying eating experience. Prairie Fresh, for its part, recently introduced pork tenderloins in Hatch Chile and Honey Sriracha flavors.

“We track and monitor flavor trends so that we can stay ahead of them. For example, we saw that dollar sales of foods with Hatch chile in the flavor profile have grown each of the past four years, so we tapped into that market desire to deliver a product consumers were clamoring for,” explains Ryan Barnett, Prairie Fresh’s market insights manager, adding that today’s consumers want a great-tasting, quality meal without the hassle of buying 10 spices for one recipe, or spending four hours in the kitchen.

Tyson’s R&D teams have also been busy in this area. “Our value-added product line includes a robust mix of seasoned and marinated meats, featuring beef, pork and chicken products with diverse flavor profiles. These products can transform any meal into a gourmet experience with minimal effort,” says Ingram, citing new offerings like Garlic Thyme & Rosemary Bone-In Frenched Pork Loin Roast, Birria Seasoned Diced Beef, Garlic Butter Sirloin Steak Bites, Savory Campfire Pork Chops, and other items.

Making the value cut: Inflation may be easing, but shoppers remain focused on price when they shop for protein. Shifting to less expensive meat and poultry cuts often happens during periods of economic uncertainty, which explains why sales of ground meats grew 3.8 times faster than the second-ranked growth form, according to the Meat Institute trends presentation. Boneless chicken thighs are having a moment, too, as are chicken legs, especially among younger Millennial and Gen Z consumers.

More protein forms: Beyond the meat case, shoppers continue to discover protein-rich products across the store. Collagen-rich bone broths, new jerky types and flavors, and protein-based salty snacks are just some examples. Although plant-based meat alternatives have lost some traction — data from NIQ shows that sales of alternative meats fell 7.8% in 2023 — such products remain an option for consumers who want to cut back on or cut out animal protein consumption. Meanwhile, other stand-alone plant-based protein products are finding fans, as evidenced by a spate of new items like Island Style Pineapple Teriyaki Balls from Franklin Farms and Restaurant Style Protein Tortilla Chips from SimplyProtein, among many others.

Sustainability is an innovation driver: Consumer interest in transparency and, behind that, sustainability, is giving rise to protein products with a variety of claims. Brands are garnering notice for their production practices, such as Austin, Texas-based Force of Nature’s regenerative meats that are billed as “climate friendly.” Meanwhile, shoppers can access more information through sources like The Good Meat Project, a Portland, Ore.-based nonprofit group that offers a directory of farms, ranches, retailers, butcher shops and restaurants that carry meats aligned with the organization’s stated values.

At Seaboard Farms, Camarin says that people appreciate learning more about agriculture, stewardship and production. “Consumers also care about the quality of products they serve their families and want to make sure that the meat they select is a healthy, wholesome source of nutrition,” she adds. “The Prairie Fresh Way is our way of doing business, founded on a connected food system that allows us to control the production process from farm to delivery, resulting in better animal health and better pork quality.”