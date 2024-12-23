 Skip to main content

Prime Time for Proteins

An outlook on how shortcuts, value and variety can drive shopper behaviors into a new year
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Prime boneless loin from the Prairie Fresh brand
Cook-at-home consumers are seeking out quality proteins like this Prime boneless loin from the Prairie Fresh brand.

If protein is a go-to source of energy, so, too, is the marketplace for protein-packed products. Headed into a new year — and the midpoint of the 2020s — shoppers continue to show a penchant for animal-based proteins and some plant-based proteins. 

“There’s no denying that protein is in the limelight,” affirms Rikki Ingram, director, beef and pork marketing at Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods. “In fact, Americans’ desire to consume more protein is on the rise, up to 71% in 2024, compared to 59% in 2022, according to the 2024 IFIC Food & Health Survey. Exactly which protein source consumers navigate toward remains varied.”

The meat department is one source that has benefited from demand by consumers who continue to cook at home. According to data from Chicago-based insights firm Circana, meat department sales are expected to hit $102.8 billion in 2024, up from $99.8 billion in 2023. In addition to moving the needle on the $100 billion milestone, meat departments experienced a lift in volume, moving 22.6 billion pounds in 2024 versus 22.3 billion in 2023, indicating that dollar sales weren’t just fueled by inflation. 

Prairie Fresh Signature loin
Marinated meats like this Prairie Fresh Signature loin with Nashville hot seasoning are trending again as consumers seek shortcuts.

The Meaning of Value

Another recent report from San Antonio-based 210 Analytics and Circana supports the solid performance in the fresh meat sector. According to their research, October was a “monster” month for fresh meat, with sales up 4.9% during that time frame compared with the prior year. The gains were led by lamb (up 11.5%) and beef (up 7.5%), while pork also had a nice showing, with a 6.1% boost in pounds sold. 

Ingram notes that many factors go into shoppers’ decisions about the protein they put in their baskets. “It is important to keep in mind that consumers are increasingly seeking value, and value does not always equate to price,” she notes. “Consumer values are dependent on the individual and can include quality, health, nutrition and more.” 

Circana’s other data points support that notion, as the firm’s insights indicate that the top drivers are, in order, taste, price, health/nutrition, and ease and speed of preparation. While those factors have long shaped shopper behaviors, consumers have tweaked some of their protein-buying habits: According to a recent webinar on meat trends presented by the Meat Institute, Protein Pact and Amcor, 76% of consumers have made one or more changes in their meat and poultry purchases over the past year, with 54% altering how much they buy, 45% changing what kinds they buy, and 40% switching up the brands they buy.

Tyson
Tyson has also expanded its marinated offerings, adding such options as a new frenched pork loin flavored with garlic, thyme and rosemary.

Evolving Eating Preferences

Shopper concerns about inflation and keeping their budgets in check may be leading to some of these shifts, but so are evolving eating preferences. In its 2025 trends forecast, The Kroger Co. cites “The Protein Renaissance” as an ongoing movement. Trend watchers at Cincinnati-based Kroger write: “Protein is no longer just a tool for bulking up; it’s increasingly sought after by customers looking to maintain energy levels throughout the day and support overall health. While popular staples like chicken, yogurt and cottage cheese have staying power, the retailer predicts a major food trend is growing interest in collagen and a greater incorporation of plant-based proteins such as beans, lentils and hemp seeds into daily diets.”

Whole Foods Market likewise foresees sustained energy in proteins, supported by more diverse product options, as 2025 unfolds. The Austin, Texas-based grocer also lists protein as a top trend for the coming year, observing that shoppers are looking to incorporate more protein in their diets and are ramping up consumption at mealtimes and through “whole-food” snacking. That demand is spurring interest in often-overlooked types of meat; for example, Whole Foods experts predict that shoppers will seek meat blends that combine traditional muscle meat like ground beef with organ meat.

This potential newfound interest in variety meats underscores the overall importance of, well, variety. 

“With the rising costs of dining at restaurants, more people are looking for fresh, exciting ways to enhance their meals at home, while taking inspiration from their favorite restaurant meals,” points out Monica Camarin, senior brand manager at Prairie Fresh Meats, a brand from Merriam, Kan.-based Seaboard Foods that offers a range of prime, natural and signature pork products.

Frenched Pork Roast
Garlic Thyme & Rosemary Bone-In Frenched Pork Loin Roast is part of Tyson's value-added product line.

What’s Trending

To her point, some protein products and categories are garnering more attention and sales this year and likely into the next. Here are some trends that are poised to affect the demand for, and sales of, protein products: 

Flavor shortcuts: As consumers continue to cook more at home, they’re seeking value-added proteins, including seasoned and marinated products, that save time and deliver a satisfying eating experience. Prairie Fresh, for its part, recently introduced pork tenderloins in Hatch Chile and Honey Sriracha flavors.  

“We track and monitor flavor trends so that we can stay ahead of them. For example, we saw that dollar sales of foods with Hatch chile in the flavor profile have grown each of the past four years, so we tapped into that market desire to deliver a product consumers were clamoring for,” explains Ryan Barnett, Prairie Fresh’s market insights manager, adding that today’s consumers want a great-tasting, quality meal without the hassle of buying 10 spices for one recipe, or spending four hours in the kitchen.

Tyson’s R&D teams have also been busy in this area. “Our value-added product line includes a robust mix of seasoned and marinated meats, featuring beef, pork and chicken products with diverse flavor profiles. These products can transform any meal into a gourmet experience with minimal effort,” says Ingram, citing new offerings like Garlic Thyme & Rosemary Bone-In Frenched Pork Loin Roast, Birria Seasoned Diced Beef, Garlic Butter Sirloin Steak Bites, Savory Campfire Pork Chops, and other items. 

Making the value cut: Inflation may be easing, but shoppers remain focused on price when they shop for protein. Shifting to less expensive meat and poultry cuts often happens during periods of economic uncertainty, which explains why sales of ground meats grew 3.8 times faster than the second-ranked growth form, according to the Meat Institute trends presentation. Boneless chicken thighs are having a moment, too, as are chicken legs, especially among younger Millennial and Gen Z consumers.

More protein forms: Beyond the meat case, shoppers continue to discover protein-rich products across the store. Collagen-rich bone broths, new jerky types and flavors, and protein-based salty snacks are just some examples. Although plant-based meat alternatives have lost some traction — data from NIQ shows that sales of alternative meats fell 7.8% in 2023 — such products remain an option for consumers who want to cut back on or cut out animal protein consumption. Meanwhile, other stand-alone plant-based protein products are finding fans, as evidenced by a spate of new items like Island Style Pineapple Teriyaki Balls from Franklin Farms and Restaurant Style Protein Tortilla Chips from SimplyProtein, among many others.

Sustainability is an innovation driver: Consumer interest in transparency and, behind that, sustainability, is giving rise to protein products with a variety of claims. Brands are garnering notice for their production practices, such as Austin, Texas-based Force of Nature’s regenerative meats that are billed as “climate friendly.” Meanwhile, shoppers can access more information through sources like The Good Meat Project, a Portland, Ore.-based nonprofit group that offers a directory of farms, ranches, retailers, butcher shops and restaurants that carry meats aligned with the organization’s stated values. 

At Seaboard Farms, Camarin says that people appreciate learning more about agriculture, stewardship and production. “Consumers also care about the quality of products they serve their families and want to make sure that the meat they select is a healthy, wholesome source of nutrition,” she adds. “The Prairie Fresh Way is our way of doing business, founded on a connected food system that allows us to control the production process from farm to delivery, resulting in better animal health and better pork quality.” 

