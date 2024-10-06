Emerging Trends in Pork Category

Pork’s Variety Show

Pork packs its own flavor, depending on the cut. Indulgence-seeking consumers can satisfy their craving for richness with roasts, ribs and bellies, while those looking for leaner profiles and eating experiences can opt for offerings from the loin.

In addition to the inherent variety that comes from a particular cut, pork brands and meat departments can enhance and add to the taste experience with seasonings, marinades and other additions.

Seaboard’s Prairie Fresh brand, for example, recently unveiled a limited-time hatch chile pork tenderloin as part of its Prairie Fresh Signature line. “We also pay attention to trending flavors,” explains Ryan Barnett, market insights manager at Prairie Fresh. “For example, we saw that dollar sales of foods with hatch chile in the flavor profile have grown each of the past four years. In fact, hatch chile flavor sales in the U.S. are now more than double what they were four years ago. We were able to tap into that market desire and deliver a product consumers were clamoring for.”

Tyson also has more fresh pork selections with flavor additions. “As convenience remains king for many consumers, products that make meal preparation easier, such as pre-seasoned and marinated meats and meal kits help simplify meal prep while allowing for flavor innovation and discovery,” says Ingram.

Another brand, Smithfield, has broadened its portfolio to include more flavor-forward products. The Smithfield, Va.-based company recently rolled out fresh pork picnic shoulder roasts in Sweet & Smoky and Chipotle varieties and added a Lemon & Garlic marinated fresh pork loin filet.

Ground pork is another carrier for flavor. In mid-2024, Coleman All Natural Meats introduced ground pork sausage in Mild Sweet Italian, Hot Italian, Chorizo, Mild Breakfast and Hot Breakfast flavors.

Within the bacon subcategory, consumers have more choices than ever, thanks to varying thicknesses and seasoned bacon products. “Consumers are also showing interest in steak-cut, or extra-thick-cut, bacon,” says Barnett “According to recent Circana data, retail units of these cuts are up 44% versus prior year, while standard cuts of bacon are only up 0.6%. Even with the stress of recent inflation, shoppers may see this as a way of indulging at home.” To that end, Seaboard Foods now offers a newer Steak Cut Bacon under the Daily’s Premium Meats brand that’s billed as “thicker than thick.”

Pork as an ingredient is likewise used in a greater range of ready-to-prepare and ready-to-eat products. Recent examples include Chinese Style BBQ Pork bao buns from Asian frozen food brand Laoban and fully pork meatballs from Jones Dairy Farm.

Finally, to showcase the attributes of pork, producers and grocers are finding ways to provide consumers with new ideas as they’re entering year five of frequently cooking at home and looking for recipes that are appealing yet convenient.

“We also educate consumers on how to pick the best cut of pork by working with chefs and pitmaster ambassadors like Melissa Cookston and Matt Abdoo, who have cultivated careers on choosing the best of the best in terms of quality,” observes Camarin. “They not only share their own recipes and preparation, but they share tips on what they look for when browsing the meat case for their own meals.”