Emerging Trends in Pork Category

Affordability and greater options help lift this protein at a time when shoppers are seeking answers
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Prime Boneless Loin
Pork’s versality is a strong selling point for current and future meat consumers.

When it comes to pork trends, three “V” words come to mind: value, versality and variety. This protein delivers that trio of attributes and more, as today’s meat-buying shoppers look for products that meet their lifestyles, tastes and budgets.

Pork remains a dietary and meat department staple. Per capita pork consumption in the United States was 50.2 pounds in 2023 and is expected to edge up by 0.5 pounds for 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). 

Prairie Fresh
Prairie Fresh’s USA Prime cuts allow consumers to make restaurant-quality meals at home in a way that doesn’t break the proverbial bank.

The Value Proposition

On the value front, the supply-and-demand situation is steady for fresh pork, which has translated to comparatively even pricing and availability. According to the USDA, the total year-to-date hog harvest is up 1.3% versus 2023. In September, the Pork Checkoff projected that pork production this fall should increase by 3%, keeping supplies fairly stable through the first half of 2025.

In addition to the economics of the pork sector, other macro trends, like the higher rate of inflation for away-from home dining, have made this protein appealing at the point of sale. 

“With the rising costs of dining at restaurants, more people are looking for fresh, exciting ways to enhance their meals at home while taking inspiration from their favorite restaurant meals,” says Monica Camarin, senior brand manager for the Prairie Fresh line of pork produced by Merriam, Kan.-based Seaboard Foods. Camarin adds that Prairie Fresh’s USA Prime cuts allow consumers to make restaurant-quality meals at home in a way that doesn’t break the proverbial bank.

Rikki Ingram, director, beef and pork marketing at Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods, also underscores the value that this protein brings to the table. “Pork has a unique place in the market with a health profile that can — in some cases — rival chicken, and a price point that makes it more appealing than beef to many cost-conscious consumers. The latter is especially important this year as consumers face ongoing economic pressure,” says Ingram, citing FMI’s 2024 “Power of Meat” report finding that 45% of shoppers are changing what kind of meat and poultry they purchase to save money. 

Prarie Fresh
Seaboard’s Prairie Fresh brand recently unveiled a limited-time hatch chile pork tenderloin as part of its Prairie Fresh Signature line.

The Versatility Differentiator

While shoppers may pick up pork after comparing it to other fresh proteins like beef, they can also maximize value by preparing and enjoying it in different ways. The National Pork Board touts the versality of pork, which spans a wide range of retail cuts. According to a recent sensory analysis commissioned by that group, pork has more than 111 unique flavor nuances; those flavors range from sweet and fruity tones to clove, hazelnut and mushroom notes.

“This analysis not only lets us pinpoint the best cooking methods to make sure pork’s unique flavor shines, no matter if a top chef or mom is preparing it, but also gives us a roadmap for pairing plants with pork to make sure eating healthy does not have to be boring or flavorless,” Dr. Kristen Hicks-Roof, director of human nutrition at the Des Moines, Iowa-based board, explained when the research was released in June. 

Pork producers also emphasize the versatility that pork brings to the retail meat department and, ultimately, kitchen tables. “Pork carries flavor exceptionally well,” asserts Camarin. “With the variety of lean cuts available at exceptional price points, health benefits and culinary versatility, it’s a wholesome protein source.” 

Coleman Fresh
In mid-2024, Coleman All Natural Meats introduced ground pork sausage in Mild Sweet Italian, Hot Italian, Chorizo, Mild Breakfast and Hot Breakfast flavors.

Ingram agrees that pork’s versality is a strong selling point for current and future meat consumers. She notes that “continuing to appeal to younger generations is critical for ongoing growth for fresh pork. Consumers – especially these young consumers – seek bold and globally inspired flavors, as well as quality and convenience. With 111 flavor nuances, there’s ample opportunity for pork to deliver the tasty experience they’re looking for, while providing value as a versatile and affordable protein.”

Today’s pork products reflect that versatility. For example, since pork belly has become a popular meal in restaurants, there are opportunities for grocers to carry and promote fresh and heat-and-eat pork belly products. Similarly, pork shoulder is the basis for many foods that hold a certain cultural or regional cachet, like the popular Puerto Rican dish of pernil and Mexican-style carnitas.  

Heading into the holiday season, food retailers can highlight pork products for holiday meals. There’s even room for pork on turkey-centric Thanksgiving: A 2023 survey from Willmar, Minn.-based Jennie-O showed that nearly 40% of Americans also like to serve ham on that holiday. Likewise, a variety of pork cuts, including roasts, tenderloins and chops, can be suggested for Christmas meals that may be more budget-friendly than those showcasing pricier beef tenderloins or rack of lamb.

Tyson Pork
Tyson has more fresh pork selections with flavor additions to make meal preparation easier.

Pork’s Variety Show

Pork packs its own flavor, depending on the cut. Indulgence-seeking consumers can satisfy their craving for richness with roasts, ribs and bellies, while those looking for leaner profiles and eating experiences can opt for offerings from the loin.

In addition to the inherent variety that comes from a particular cut, pork brands and meat departments can enhance and add to the taste experience with seasonings, marinades and other additions.

Seaboard’s Prairie Fresh brand, for example, recently unveiled a limited-time hatch chile pork tenderloin as part of its Prairie Fresh Signature line. “We also pay attention to trending flavors,” explains Ryan Barnett, market insights manager at Prairie Fresh. “For example, we saw that dollar sales of foods with hatch chile in the flavor profile have grown each of the past four years. In fact, hatch chile flavor sales in the U.S. are now more than double what they were four years ago. We were able to tap into that market desire and deliver a product consumers were clamoring for.”

Tyson also has more fresh pork selections with flavor additions. “As convenience remains king for many consumers, products that make meal preparation easier, such as pre-seasoned and marinated meats and meal kits help simplify meal prep while allowing for flavor innovation and discovery,” says Ingram.

Another brand, Smithfield, has broadened its portfolio to include more flavor-forward products. The Smithfield, Va.-based company recently rolled out fresh pork picnic shoulder roasts in Sweet & Smoky and Chipotle varieties and added a Lemon & Garlic marinated fresh pork loin filet. 

Ground pork is another carrier for flavor. In mid-2024, Coleman All Natural Meats introduced ground pork sausage in Mild Sweet Italian, Hot Italian, Chorizo, Mild Breakfast and Hot Breakfast flavors.

Within the bacon subcategory, consumers have more choices than ever, thanks to varying thicknesses and seasoned bacon products. “Consumers are also showing interest in steak-cut, or extra-thick-cut, bacon,” says Barnett “According to recent Circana data, retail units of these cuts are up 44% versus prior year, while standard cuts of bacon are only up 0.6%. Even with the stress of recent inflation, shoppers may see this as a way of indulging at home.” To that end, Seaboard Foods now offers a newer Steak Cut Bacon under the Daily’s Premium Meats brand that’s billed as “thicker than thick.”

Pork as an ingredient is likewise used in a greater range of ready-to-prepare and ready-to-eat products. Recent examples include Chinese Style BBQ Pork bao buns from Asian frozen food brand Laoban and fully pork meatballs from Jones Dairy Farm.

Finally, to showcase the attributes of pork, producers and grocers are finding ways to provide consumers with new ideas as they’re entering year five of frequently cooking at home and looking for recipes that are appealing yet convenient.

“We also educate consumers on how to pick the best cut of pork by working with chefs and pitmaster ambassadors like Melissa Cookston and Matt Abdoo, who have cultivated careers on choosing the best of the best in terms of quality,” observes Camarin. “They not only share their own recipes and preparation, but they share tips on what they look for when browsing the meat case for their own meals.”  

