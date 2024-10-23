Report Tracks Shoppers’ Shift to Plant-Based Foods

Key findings from the report include the following:

The Shift From Animal-Based Products Continues : For the fourth straight year, consumers who are new to or boosting their plant-based purchases are actively decreasing their spending on corresponding animal-based categories, especially in milk, cheese and fresh meat. Among other reasons, increasing plant-based food variety and options fueled a rising shopper shift away from animal-based foods.

Increased Loyalty in Key Categories: Shoppers who are engaged with plant-based foods are showing higher spending and loyalty in the plant-based milk, frozen meat and frozen meal categories.

Health and Cost Are Driving the Shift to Plant-Based: Almost half of households boosting their plant-based spend cited health as a primary motivator, a 7% increase over the previous year. The rising cost of animal-based foods is the second-largest influencer, with a 9% gain.

Lower Spending and Opportunity: For those reducing plant-based purchases, taste/flavor and budgetary constraints are key reasons, as well as the perceived limited options versus animal products.

“Despite economic challenges in the past few years, we continue to see that shoppers have remained engaged and interested in plant-based foods,” said Linette Kwon, PBFI data and consumer insights analyst. “As the challenges of price and findability improve, we believe different plant-based categories will have many more opportunities to better reach shoppers.”

