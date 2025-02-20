Giant Food Takes 80M-Pound Bite Out of Food Waste
Added Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert: “Divert is proud of the meaningful impact we have achieved through our long-standing partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA and Giant Food, true trailblazers for sustainability in the food retail industry. Together, we are advancing a circular economy and transforming how we manage our resources. Not only is this an incredible milestone for Divert and Giant Food, but it’s also an illustration of what’s possible when we collaborate, commit to change, and reimagine our food systems for the better.”
In another effort to curb waste and provide for a more beneficial circular economy, Giant Food donated more than 6.1 million pounds of food in 2024 through its Meat the Needs Program and Fresh Food Recovery. Each store teams up with local food recovery partners, such as food banks, soup kitchens or the Feeding America organization, to donate wholesome food for quick distribution.
Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.