Giant Food Takes 80M-Pound Bite Out of Food Waste

Regional retailer reaches milestone with help from Divert
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Giant infographic
The ripple effect of diverting food waste includes the local communities and the broader circular economy.

Food waste may pile up in this country, but Giant Food has reached an important summit in helping knock it down. The Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer reported this week that it reached a milestone of nearly 80 million pounds of unsold food products processed over the last three years.

Giant Food teamed up with circular economy company Divert, Inc. on the food waste program in 2022. Through this partnership that involves all 163 stores within the banner, unsold foods that would otherwise go to landfills was transformed into beneficial products using anaerobic digestion. The results of that process include carbon-negative renewable energy and nutrient-rich soil amendments. 

“Partnering with Divert has allowed us to make a tangible difference in reducing food waste and supporting our communities,” said Diane Hicks, SVP of operations at Giant Food. “Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in every facet of our operation. We’re proud to lead the way in transforming how the industry handles unsold food, and we’re excited to continue driving positive change for our customers, our communities, and the environment.”

Added Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert: “Divert is proud of the meaningful impact we have achieved through our long-standing partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA and Giant Food, true trailblazers for sustainability in the food retail industry. Together, we are advancing a circular economy and transforming how we manage our resources. Not only is this an incredible milestone for Divert and Giant Food, but it’s also an illustration of what’s possible when we collaborate, commit to change, and reimagine our food systems for the better.”

In another effort to curb waste and provide for a more beneficial circular economy, Giant Food donated more than 6.1 million pounds of food in 2024 through its Meat the Needs Program and Fresh Food Recovery. Each store teams up with local food recovery partners, such as food banks, soup kitchens or the Feeding America organization, to donate wholesome food for quick distribution.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 28 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

