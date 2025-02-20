Giant Food Takes 80M-Pound Bite Out of Food Waste

Food waste may pile up in this country, but Giant Food has reached an important summit in helping knock it down. The Ahold Delhaize-owned retailer reported this week that it reached a milestone of nearly 80 million pounds of unsold food products processed over the last three years.

Giant Food teamed up with circular economy company Divert, Inc. on the food waste program in 2022. Through this partnership that involves all 163 stores within the banner, unsold foods that would otherwise go to landfills was transformed into beneficial products using anaerobic digestion. The results of that process include carbon-negative renewable energy and nutrient-rich soil amendments.

“Partnering with Divert has allowed us to make a tangible difference in reducing food waste and supporting our communities,” said Diane Hicks, SVP of operations at Giant Food. “Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in every facet of our operation. We’re proud to lead the way in transforming how the industry handles unsold food, and we’re excited to continue driving positive change for our customers, our communities, and the environment.”