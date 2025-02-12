Ahold Delhaize Q4 Sales Edge Up

For 2025, guided by its Growing Together strategy and its growth model, Ahold Delhaize plans to invest at a steady pace to boost its omnichannel capabilities, increase customer loyalty and expand its reach.

Citing increased price investments, new own-brand assortments and strong operational execution that created value for customers, Ahold Delhaize reported Q4 net sales of €23.3 billion (US $24.2 billion), up 0.6% at constant exchange rates and up 1.0% at actual exchange rates. Excluding the effects of the divestment of FreshDirect, the closure of Stop & Shop stores, and the end of tobacco sales in the Netherlands, net sales growth would have been 2.1 percentage points higher, according to the global retail conglomerate.

Ahold Delhaize’s Q4 comparable sales excluding gasoline grew by 1.4%, up 1.4% in the United States and 1.2% in Europe. Comps excluding gasoline were positively affected by 0.2 percentage points in the United States because of calendar shifts and weather, and adversely affected by 3.4 percentage points in Europe because of the cessation of calendar shifts and tobacco sales.

Online sales rose by 5.8% in Q4 at constant exchange rates and by 6.1% at actual exchange rates. This increase was attributable to double-digit growth in online grocery, excluding FreshDirect, whose divestment had a negative impact of 5.1 percentage points.

Ahold Delhaize also reported 2024 full-year net sales of €89.4 billion (US $92.7 billion), underlying operating margin of 4.0% and diluted underlying EPS of €2.54 (US $2.63), in line with initial expectations for the year. The company proposed a cash dividend of €1.17 (US $1.21) for the full year 2024, a 6.4% increase from 2023 and in line with its dividend payout policy.

[RELATED: The Next 4 Years at Ahold Delhaize USA]

“The strength of our value creation model is highlighted by the solid and consistent financial performance we delivered in 2024,” noted Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller. “For the full year, net sales increased by 0.9% at constant rates, while comparable sales excluding gas increased by 1.2%. … Our Save for Our Customers program once again served as the fuel to drive this success, with savings of over €1.35 billion (US $1.40 billion). Our deep expertise and understanding of local markets, paired with the scale and best practices we share across the Ahold Delhaize family, enables us to create and use these savings annually to reinvest in our customer value proposition.”