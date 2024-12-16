PHOTO GALLERY: Giant Co.’s Latest Philadelphia Store Opens

Store Manager Johnathan Heron cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the South Broad Street Giant store in Philadelphia on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Giant Co. opened its latest City of Philadelphia store, located at 1001-29 South Broad Street, at the corner of Washington Avenue, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. The 40,000-square-foot store, which operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, has added more than 100 full- and part-time jobs to the local community.

Team members, including Store Manager Johnathan Heron, and community leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day. As part of the celebration, the first 150 customers received a Giant reusable shopping bag containing product samples and other opening savings to mark the grand opening.

