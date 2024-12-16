 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Giant Co.’s Latest Philadelphia Store Opens

South Broad Street location made its official debut on Dec. 13
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
The Giant Co. Philadelphia South Broad Street Ribbon Cutting Main Image
Store Manager Johnathan Heron cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the South Broad Street Giant store in Philadelphia on Friday, Dec. 13.

The Giant Co. opened its latest City of Philadelphia store, located at 1001-29 South Broad Street, at the corner of Washington Avenue, on Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. The 40,000-square-foot store, which operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, has added more than 100 full- and part-time jobs to the local community.  

Team members, including Store Manager Johnathan Heron, and community leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day. As part of the celebration, the first 150 customers received a Giant reusable shopping bag containing product samples and other opening savings to mark the grand opening. 

[RELATED: Giant Co. Keeps Growing in Philadelphia]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The store features the grocer’s signature fresh departments, including a large, market-feel produce department with dedicated space for organics, meat and seafood; a service deli with pre-sliced meats and cheeses; a dairy; a bakery; a full-service floral offering; and a large beer and wine area with an assortment of wine slushies and ready-to-drink cocktails. Customers will also find smoked and barbecue meats offered at a hot-food bar, pre-packaged salads in the deli, a specialty cheese case and an in-store sushi chef. The location has an underground parking garage for customers, as well as a convenient drop-off loop for those who arrive at the store by taxi or rideshare service.

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

SOUTH BROAD STREET GIANT STORE

  • Giant Co. South Broad Exterior Carousel
  • Giant Co. South Broad Fresh Carousel
  • Giant Co. South Broad Deli Carousel
  • Giant Co. South Broad Bakery Carousel
  • Giant Co. South Broad Beer & Wine Carousel
  • Giant Co. South Broad Natural & Organic Carousel
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds