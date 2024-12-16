PHOTO GALLERY: Giant Co.’s Latest Philadelphia Store Opens
The store features the grocer’s signature fresh departments, including a large, market-feel produce department with dedicated space for organics, meat and seafood; a service deli with pre-sliced meats and cheeses; a dairy; a bakery; a full-service floral offering; and a large beer and wine area with an assortment of wine slushies and ready-to-drink cocktails. Customers will also find smoked and barbecue meats offered at a hot-food bar, pre-packaged salads in the deli, a specialty cheese case and an in-store sushi chef. The location has an underground parking garage for customers, as well as a convenient drop-off loop for those who arrive at the store by taxi or rideshare service.
The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, with more than 35,000 team members and 193 stores operating under the Giant, Martin’s and Giant Heirloom Market banners. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.