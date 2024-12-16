 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the New Whole Foods Market in Stamford

Former Lord & Taylor store in Connecticut now houses 1,000+ locally sourced grocery items
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods Stamford kitchen
The prepared foods area at the latest Whole Foods in Connecticut is teeming with meal options.

Whole Foods Market has turned a former department store into a food emporium of sorts. On Dec. 12, the grocer unveiled its latest location at 110 High Ridge Road in Stamford, Conn., which once housed a Lord & Taylor store. 

The revamped 44,648-square-foot space is stocked with an array of foods, beverages, household essentials and other items, including 1,000 products that have been sourced from the Northeast region. Among other options, shoppers can pick up certified, organic and Sourced for Good produce from the produce department, browse artisan cheeses and chat with company cheesemongers and order fresh seafood caught in local waterways. As with other Whole Foods Market stores, the prepared foods area features a hot bar, salad bar, pizza, made-to-order sandwiches, sushi and a Market Plate section where customers can choose from a variety of entrée and side dishes. 

“We’re honored to open our doors in Stamford and introduce this beautiful new store to the community,” said Alfredo Osorno, store team leader. “This store blends the charm of its historic location with a modern shopping experience…We look forward to providing the Stamford community a unique shopping experience and the exceptional service our team members are proud to deliver.”

During the grand opening celebration, the first 300 shoppers received a limited-edition tote bag and Secret Saver coupons with offers of up to $100. Whole Foods also introduced itself to the community by donating a refrigerated van and food to an area nonprofit, the New Covenant Center.

The Stamford Whole Foods is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can pay in-store with their palm using Amazon One or with the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app.

Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.

Whole Foods Market in Stamford, Conn.

