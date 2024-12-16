PHOTO GALLERY: Inside the New Whole Foods Market in Stamford

During the grand opening celebration, the first 300 shoppers received a limited-edition tote bag and Secret Saver coupons with offers of up to $100. Whole Foods also introduced itself to the community by donating a refrigerated van and food to an area nonprofit, the New Covenant Center.

The Stamford Whole Foods is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can pay in-store with their palm using Amazon One or with the Whole Foods Market or Amazon app.

Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Austin, Texas-based grocer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century. PG also named Whole Foods one of its 2024 Top 10 Sustainable Grocers.