The Fresh Market Expands in New England

Retailer ends busy fall with a bang, adding 2 stores near Boston
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Framingham Fresh Market
Residents in the Massachusetts towns of Mansfield and Framingham have The Fresh Market as a new grocery option.

The Fresh Market is capping its brisk pace of store openings with two more locations welcoming shoppers within the 2024 calendar year. This week, the grocer unveiled its latest outposts in Massachusetts.

The latest stores in the towns of Mansfield and Framingham in the greater Boston area recently held grand openings, where shoppers could check out the grocer’s assortment that includes a mix of fresh, local and organic products, everyday essentials and prepared foods such as fresh brisket, ribs and pork from an in-house smoked pit BBQ station. Given the timing, customers also got a chance to check out gifts, décor and stocking stuffer items for the holidays.

"The Fresh Market really shines during the holiday season, and we are thrilled to bring The Fresh Market experience to Mansfield and Framingham," said CEO Jason Potter. 

To mark the grand openings, The Fresh Market donated $4,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank. The retailer regularly works with local food banks in markets it serves to help improve food security. 

The Fresh Market stores in Mansfield and Framingham are open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. In the week before Christmas, the stores will open at 7 a.m. Curbside and pickup service are available as well, through the retailer’s website or mobile app. 

This fall, The Fresh Market opened other stores in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, Naperville, Ill., Louisville, Ky., and Seminole, Fla. In addition, the grocer is rebuilding its site in Hendersonville, N.C., after that site sustained significant damage from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Helene.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 166 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.

