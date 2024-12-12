The Fresh Market Expands in New England
The Fresh Market stores in Mansfield and Framingham are open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. In the week before Christmas, the stores will open at 7 a.m. Curbside and pickup service are available as well, through the retailer’s website or mobile app.
This fall, The Fresh Market opened other stores in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, Naperville, Ill., Louisville, Ky., and Seminole, Fla. In addition, the grocer is rebuilding its site in Hendersonville, N.C., after that site sustained significant damage from floodwaters caused by Hurricane Helene.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 166 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.