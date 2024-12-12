The Fresh Market Expands in New England

Residents in the Massachusetts towns of Mansfield and Framingham have The Fresh Market as a new grocery option.

The Fresh Market is capping its brisk pace of store openings with two more locations welcoming shoppers within the 2024 calendar year. This week, the grocer unveiled its latest outposts in Massachusetts.

The latest stores in the towns of Mansfield and Framingham in the greater Boston area recently held grand openings, where shoppers could check out the grocer’s assortment that includes a mix of fresh, local and organic products, everyday essentials and prepared foods such as fresh brisket, ribs and pork from an in-house smoked pit BBQ station. Given the timing, customers also got a chance to check out gifts, décor and stocking stuffer items for the holidays.

"The Fresh Market really shines during the holiday season, and we are thrilled to bring The Fresh Market experience to Mansfield and Framingham," said CEO Jason Potter.

To mark the grand openings, The Fresh Market donated $4,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank. The retailer regularly works with local food banks in markets it serves to help improve food security.