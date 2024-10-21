The Fresh Market to Rebuild Following Hurricane Helene
"We are dedicated to the communities we serve as they recover from these devastating hurricanes," added Potter. "Together, we can make a meaningful difference."
Hurricane Helene made landfall in late September, causing catastrophic flooding in western North Carolina, East Tennessee and Virginia. More than 220 people have reportedly died due to the storm.
Other grocery operations affected by Hurricane Helene include Asheville, N.C.-based Ingles Markets. The hurricane affected both store and distribution center operations due to unprecedented flooding and property damage. Ingles has 198 supermarkets in six southeastern states, but lack of internet access and other connectivity issues have limited transactions in many of its locations.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was the recipient of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the mid-tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.