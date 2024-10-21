The Fresh Market to Rebuild Following Hurricane Helene

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market has revealed it is temporarily closing its Hendersonville, N.C., store following flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. The store sustained extensive damage due to floodwater, necessitating a rebuild over the next 12 months.

"We are deeply committed to this community and plan to rebuild our store," said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "We value our customers and employees in Hendersonville and look forward to welcoming everyone back to an enhanced shopping experience."

During the reconstruction period, The Fresh Market is ensuring job security for its Hendersonville employees by offering positions at nearby locations.

In support of hurricane relief efforts, The Fresh Market is actively raising funds for those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Customers can contribute through a roundup campaign at checkout in all stores, with proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen. This initiative will run through Oct. 29. To further bolster relief efforts, The Fresh Market will contribute an additional $25,000 to support the cause.

