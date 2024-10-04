Supply Chain Bottlenecks Averted After Port Strike Suspended

The National Retail Federation (NRF) likewise urged the parties to focus on fruitful negotiations. “The decision to end the current strike and allow the East and Gulf Coast ports to reopen is good news for the nation’s economy. It is critically important that the International Longshoremen’s Association and United States Maritime Alliance work diligently and in good faith to reach a fair, final agreement before the extension expires. The sooner they reach a deal, the better for all American families,” asserted NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.

The three-day strike came to an abrupt end after the federal government applied pressure to keep the supply of goods flowing at a crucial time, without having to invoke the Taft-Hartley Act.

The White House released a statement from President Biden lauding the move:

“Today’s tentative agreement on a record wage and an extension of the collective- bargaining process represents critical progress towards a strong contract. I congratulate the dockworkers from the ILA, who deserve a strong contract after sacrificing so much to keep our ports open during the pandemic. And I applaud the port operators and carriers who are members of the US Maritime Alliance for working hard and putting a strong offer on the table.”