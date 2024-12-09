New Stores – and Viral Totes – in the Bag for Trader Joe’s
The latest episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast also spotlighted 12 hot holiday buys at the retailer, such as Blue Cheese Stuffed Chalkidiki Olives, a 20-oz. bag of Chaos Gummies and German Iced Gingerbread Soft Spiced Cookies, to name a few.
“These holiday products, we start working on them so long ago, and then when they finally make it into the stores, it's so exciting to see the results of all of that time and effort that's gone into making them appear,” declared co-host Tara Miller, VP of marketing at Trader Joe’s.
With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.