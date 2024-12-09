New Stores – and Viral Totes – in the Bag for Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s stand-up collapsible grocery tote bag will both stand up on its own, preventing spillage, and is fully collapsible for ease of storage when not in use.

A pair of new stores and a pair of new totes are making news at Trader Joe’s. As the company continues to widen its footprint, customers are also making a beeline to stores to pick up the latest version of its bags that often go viral in attention.

The newest Trader Joe’s welcomed shoppers on Dec. 6 at 1861 University Drive in Vista, Calif., near San Diego. That site once housed a Chuck E. Cheese’s entertainment center. A few days before, shoppers in Milwaukie, Ore., got to check out their new TJ’s outpost, located at 15574 SE McLoughlin Boulevard.

Meanwhile, shoppers around the country are looking for the grocer’s newest reusable totes that are the making the rounds on social media. On the heels of this year’s mini and canvas bags that sold out quickly, these bags are in demand for holiday grocery shopping jaunts and as gifts. The stand-up collapsible totes feature both top and side handles for easy transport and are available in two colorful designs for $3.99 each.