Sedano’s, Fresco y Más Introduce Limited-Edition Reusable Bags
Earlier this year, Southeastern Grocers completed the divestiture of Fresco y Más, whose 28 stores and four pharmacies are now part of the Fresco Retail Group, a Coral Gables investment group specializing in the food and grocery industries.
“As a family-owned company deeply rooted in South Florida, we’re excited to offer our customers a chance to contribute to a more sustainable environment while supporting Centro Mater, a cherished organization dedicated to serving families,” noted Javier Herran, marketing director at Hialeah, Fla.-based Sedano’s, an independent grocer operating 32 stores in South Florida. “This initiative not only promotes the use of reusable goods, but also strengthens our commitment to the families and neighborhoods we serve and love, creating a positive impact on our community.”
The reusable-bag campaign will run through the holiday season while supplies last.