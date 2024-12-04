 Skip to main content

Sedano’s, Fresco y Más Introduce Limited-Edition Reusable Bags

Design was inspired by Hispanic influence on South Florida and Tampa
The design of eco-friendly bags available while supplies last at Sedano's and Fresco y Más was inspired by the Hispanic influence on South Florida and Tampa.

Florida-based Hispanic grocery retailers Sedano’s Supermarkets and Fresco y Más have joined forces with Amerant Bank to offer reusable bags created by Amerant team member Alexis Dominguez at all Sedano’s and Fresco y Más locations throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Tampa. Proceeds from the initiative will aid Centro Mater, a Miami-based nonprofit dedicated to providing optimal educational and social services to local underserved children and families. The partnership aligns with both companies’ commitment to sustainability, community support and cultural unity.

“We are excited to launch this initiative with Sedano’s, an organization that shares our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Jerry Plush, chairman and CEO of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Amerant. “Through this partnership, we’re celebrating the creativity of one of our team members with this colorful, reusable bag while also giving back to a local organization that provides life-changing services for families.”

As part of the partnership, Amerant and Sedano’s will distribute more than 40,000 of the reusable shopping bags. The design of each eco-friendly bag was inspired by the Hispanic influence on South Florida and Tampa. Bags will also be available at Amerant banking center locations across South Florida. At Sedano’s and Fresco y Más, customers can get a bag at no charge or for a donation amount of their choice, with all proceeds benefiting Centro Mater.

Earlier this year, Southeastern Grocers completed the divestiture of Fresco y Más, whose 28 stores and four pharmacies are now part of the Fresco Retail Group, a Coral Gables investment group specializing in the food and grocery industries. 

“As a family-owned company deeply rooted in South Florida, we’re excited to offer our customers a chance to contribute to a more sustainable environment while supporting Centro Mater, a cherished organization dedicated to serving families,” noted Javier Herran, marketing director at Hialeah, Fla.-based Sedano’s, an independent grocer operating 32 stores in South Florida. “This initiative not only promotes the use of reusable goods, but also strengthens our commitment to the families and neighborhoods we serve and love, creating a positive impact on our community.”

The reusable-bag campaign will run through the holiday season while supplies last.

