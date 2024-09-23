California Bans All Plastic Bags at Checkout

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed dozens of bills into law on Sept. 22 including one piece of legislation that bans all plastic shopping bags offered by grocery stores. The law takes the previous ban of thin plastic bags a step further by forbidding the use of thicker plastic bags that were described as reusable or recyclable.

The state’s legislators passed the bills in August. The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

[RELATED: Poll Reveals Opposition to California’s Plastic Grocery Bag Ban]

State Senator Catherine Blakespear, a co-sponsor of the bill who has been vocal about its passage, shared a statement on the X social media platform following the governor’s official action. “This is a huge step forward in our efforts to reduce our dependency on #singleuse plastic in our state. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the partners who worked tirelessly with us to make this law a reality,” she wrote.