California Bans All Plastic Bags at Checkout

Gov. Newsom signs bill into law that goes into effect in 2026
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
plastic bag
California, which first banned single-use plastic bags a decade ago, is now nixing thicker reusable plastic bags at checkout starting in 2026.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed dozens of bills into law on Sept. 22  including one piece of legislation that bans all  plastic shopping bags offered by grocery stores. The law takes the previous ban of thin plastic bags a step further by forbidding the use of thicker plastic bags that were described as reusable or recyclable.

The state’s legislators passed the bills in August. The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

[RELATED: Poll Reveals Opposition to California’s Plastic Grocery Bag Ban]

State Senator Catherine Blakespear, a co-sponsor of the bill who has been vocal about its passage, shared a statement on the X social media platform following the governor’s official action. “This is a huge step forward in our efforts to reduce our dependency on #singleuse plastic in our state. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all the partners who worked tirelessly with us to make this law a reality,” she wrote.

In early 2024, the California Grocers Association publicity endorsed the legislation outlawing reusable plastic bags. “Consumers are calling for sustainable practices from California businesses, but still value a convenient shopping experience. This bill bridges the two to meet consumers where they are while demonstrating care for the environments in which our stores reside,” said Ron Fong, CGA’s president and CEO, at the time.

While grocers will no longer be able to offer plastic bags at checkout starting in 2026, the ban does not affect other bags and films used for produce or as overwrap for fresh meat.

