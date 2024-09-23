California Bans All Plastic Bags at Checkout
Gov. Newsom signs bill into law that goes into effect in 2026
In early 2024, the California Grocers Association publicity endorsed the legislation outlawing reusable plastic bags. “Consumers are calling for sustainable practices from California businesses, but still value a convenient shopping experience. This bill bridges the two to meet consumers where they are while demonstrating care for the environments in which our stores reside,” said Ron Fong, CGA’s president and CEO, at the time.
While grocers will no longer be able to offer plastic bags at checkout starting in 2026, the ban does not affect other bags and films used for produce or as overwrap for fresh meat.