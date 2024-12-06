 Skip to main content

Erewhon Drops New Wearable Merch

SoCal grocer debuts clothing for winter and holiday season
Lynn Petrak
Erewhon winter clothing
Erewhon continues to build its brand and loyal following with the addition of a new clothing collection.

Erewhon may be famous for its smoothies, but the California retailer may also become known for its smooth look. This week, the grocer announced that it is rolling out a line of exclusive apparel for the holiday season.

The runway-meet-grocery-aisle collection includes everyday clothing items such as zip hoodies, pullover hoodies, sweatpants, crewnecks, socks, hats and traveler bags, all made with an organic cotton blend. Shoppers can pick their palate-inspired palette with the available colors of Tomato, Butterscotch, Plum, Coconut and Chaga. The sock collection includes tie-dye designs, too.

Members of Erewhon’s loyalty program had a day to buy items before the line is available for purchase by the general public. The limited-time apparel can be bought online and shipped worldwide, according to Erewhon.

Erewhon continues to expand its online marketing of such non-perishable products. Over the past year, the retailer has added a variety of offerings sold through its digital channel, including self-care and home-care gift sets, spring water, jarred soups, oils, candles and more.

Los Angeles-based Erewhon is an independent family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. The 11th store is expected to open in Glendale, Calif. in sometime in 2025.

