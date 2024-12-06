Erewhon Drops New Wearable Merch
SoCal grocer debuts clothing for winter and holiday season
Members of Erewhon’s loyalty program had a day to buy items before the line is available for purchase by the general public. The limited-time apparel can be bought online and shipped worldwide, according to Erewhon.
Erewhon continues to expand its online marketing of such non-perishable products. Over the past year, the retailer has added a variety of offerings sold through its digital channel, including self-care and home-care gift sets, spring water, jarred soups, oils, candles and more.
Los Angeles-based Erewhon is an independent family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. The 11th store is expected to open in Glendale, Calif. in sometime in 2025.