Erewhon Drops New Wearable Merch

Erewhon continues to build its brand and loyal following with the addition of a new clothing collection.

Erewhon may be famous for its smoothies, but the California retailer may also become known for its smooth look. This week, the grocer announced that it is rolling out a line of exclusive apparel for the holiday season.

The runway-meet-grocery-aisle collection includes everyday clothing items such as zip hoodies, pullover hoodies, sweatpants, crewnecks, socks, hats and traveler bags, all made with an organic cotton blend. Shoppers can pick their palate-inspired palette with the available colors of Tomato, Butterscotch, Plum, Coconut and Chaga. The sock collection includes tie-dye designs, too.

