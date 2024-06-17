 Skip to main content

How Walmart Is Appealing to Gen Z

Apparel line refresh celebrates “the unlimited potential of self-expression”
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe
Walmart No Boundaries
A majority of the pieces in Walmart's reimagined No Boundaries clothing line are priced under $15.

Walmart has reimagined its legacy young adult fashion brand No Boundaries in an effort to appeal to Gen Z shoppers. The $2 billion brand promises a modern, relevant and youthful assortment with new fabrication, shapes and styles, with most pieces priced under $15.

As part of the brand refresh, Walmart hired an expert design team with years of experience creating products for Gen Z consumers. According to the retailer, this is the first time it has dedicated fashion designers to the No Boundaries brand, reflecting a major shift in how it thinks about building and reintroducing a brand that speaks directly to that age group.

“Refreshing our private brand portfolio is critical to our fashion strategy as we evolve our assortment to resonate not only with our core customers, but the next generation of Walmart shoppers,” said Jen Jackson Brown, SVP of Walmart U.S. fashion brands. “There’s a huge opportunity for Walmart to reach a Gen Z customer with a brand that has both incredible style and unbelievable prices.”

Continued Brown: “We have 145 million U.S. customers shopping with us in stores and online each week, and the new No Boundaries brand is designed and marketed with intention to reach this young adult audience by focusing on fit, quality, style and fabrics that resonate with them.”

Walmart Clothing
No Boundaries line features 130 pieces that span women’s clothing and intimates, men’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

The No Boundaries line will launch in stores and on Walmart.com on July 16 with 130 pieces across women’s clothing and intimates, men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. No Boundaries will also launch with an all-new sleepwear line and the first-ever plant-based bra pad made from over 75% sugarcane in select top-selling bra styles.

About 80% of the assortment will cost less than $15, including many pieces for just $5, like crop tees, short-shorts, shirttail dresses and graphic tees. Additionally, the fit of the line is now more inclusive, ranging from XXS to 5X in young women’s and XS to 3X in young men’s.

Each week, about 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s approximately 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. Progressive Grocer also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

