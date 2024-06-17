How Walmart Is Appealing to Gen Z

Walmart has reimagined its legacy young adult fashion brand No Boundaries in an effort to appeal to Gen Z shoppers. The $2 billion brand promises a modern, relevant and youthful assortment with new fabrication, shapes and styles, with most pieces priced under $15.

As part of the brand refresh, Walmart hired an expert design team with years of experience creating products for Gen Z consumers. According to the retailer, this is the first time it has dedicated fashion designers to the No Boundaries brand, reflecting a major shift in how it thinks about building and reintroducing a brand that speaks directly to that age group.

“Refreshing our private brand portfolio is critical to our fashion strategy as we evolve our assortment to resonate not only with our core customers, but the next generation of Walmart shoppers,” said Jen Jackson Brown, SVP of Walmart U.S. fashion brands. “There’s a huge opportunity for Walmart to reach a Gen Z customer with a brand that has both incredible style and unbelievable prices.”

Continued Brown: “We have 145 million U.S. customers shopping with us in stores and online each week, and the new No Boundaries brand is designed and marketed with intention to reach this young adult audience by focusing on fit, quality, style and fabrics that resonate with them.”