The Future of Sam’s Club Begins in Grapevine, Texas

This fall, Sam’s Club celebrated the grand opening of its Grapevine, Texas, location, offering a glimpse into the future of retail.

In December 2022, the Grapevine Sam’s Club was forced to close after damage from a tornado. But instead of simply remodeling the store, the company decided to reinvent the whole shopping experience.

Grapevine Sam’s Club reopened in October 2024 as a fully digital store. The new store introduced “the dance floor” concept, an omnichannel showroom that gives customers a new way to interact with items. Where registers once stood, there is now an expansive space that integrates digital and in-person shopping. Members can explore online exclusives, use Scan & Go to add items to their cart, and ship purchases directly to their doorstep – all within an expansive environment that Sam’s Club designed for convenience and discovery.