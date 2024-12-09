Wanted: Innovators in Grocery Technology

Winners of 2024's GroceryTech Innovation Awards from The Fresh Market and Sam's Club.

Progressive Grocer is looking to recognize retailers in the grocery industry that are putting tech innovation at the heart of their business.

PG is now accepting nominations for its 2nd Annual GroceryTech Innovation Awards. The program aims to celebrate retailers that are investing in technological innovation to drive growth. What kind of technological innovation? All of it, whether it's related to supply chain, data analytics, systems, fintech, logistics, diversity and inclusion, personalization, human resources, e-commerce, sustainability, social commerce, security, payment methods, in-store experiences, or community service. PG is looking to recognize visionary leadership in technological innovation amid a fast-changing retail environment.

The Progressive Grocer GroceryTech Innovation Awards will recognize three food retailers in the large chain (300+ stores), mid-tier (50-299 stores), and small operator (49 or fewer stores) categories that are implementing the most exciting and creative technological initiatives in the industry.

Winners will be announced and presented their awards at Progressive Grocer's GroceryTech conference in Dallas on June 10-12, 2025.

The deadline for submissions is March 3, 2025, with honorees' accomplishments featured across Progressive Grocer’s content platforms in June and during the GroceryTech event in Dallas.

There is no fee to enter.