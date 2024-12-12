 Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Publix Opens New Florida Store With Boat Dock

In addition to Hollywood, grocer welcomes shoppers to another location in Virginia Beach
Lynn Petrak
Hollywood Publix store with dock
Customers can pull up in their boats to shop at the newest Publix near Miami.

There are some sea changes at Publix Super Markets, which introduced shoppers in two beach communities to new stores. The latest locations opened on Dec. 12 in Hollywood, Fla., and Virginia Beach, Va.

The Publix at 3100 S. Ocean Drive in the Hollywood suburb of Miami truly reflects its surroundings, featuring a pier where customers can dock their boats. There’s a traditional parking lot, too, of course, in this outpost along the intracoastal waterway. 

In addition to its “yacht rock” vibe, the 29,912-square foot store at Hollywood Beach offers other Publix assortments and amenities. Shoppers can browse aisles of grocery staples along with a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy and pick up signature Publix subs, fried chicken and other ready-to-eat fare to bring home or enjoy in seating areas both inside and on the dock.

“We are excited to open this much-anticipated store,” said Lindsey Willis, media relations manager at Publix. “We look forward to welcoming our customers to their new Hollywood Publix, introducing them to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love.”

Meanwhile, consumers in Virginia Beach can check out the latest Publix at 2200 General Booth Boulevard at Hickman Place. Not far from the actual beach, the new store spans 49,235 square feet and, as with other Publix locations, includes an array of deli favorites, organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, from-scratch bakery items, full-service meat and seafood counters, pharmacy and more. 

Also opening on Dec. 12 are two stores in Saint Cloud, Fla., and Fredericksburg, Va. 

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

Publix store in Hollywood, Fla.

  • Sand castle
    Sand castle
  • Boat dock at Publix
    Boat dock at Publix
  • Publix aisle
    Publix aisle
  • Publix produce
    Publix produce
  • Produce dept Publix Hollywood
    Produce dept Publix Hollywood
  • Publix PL food
    Publix PL food
  • Publix wine and cheese
    Publix wine and cheese
  • Publix Hollywood cafe
    Publix Hollywood cafe
Publix store in Virginia Beach, Va.

  • Publix Virginia beach
    Publix Virginia beach
  • Publix grand opening in Va Beach
    Publix grand opening in Va Beach
  • Publix center store VB
    Publix center store VB
  • Publix VB deli
    Publix VB deli
  • Publix VB floral
    Publix VB floral
  • Publix VB bag
    Publix VB bag

