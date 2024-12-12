PHOTO GALLERY: Publix Opens New Florida Store With Boat Dock

Customers can pull up in their boats to shop at the newest Publix near Miami.

There are some sea changes at Publix Super Markets, which introduced shoppers in two beach communities to new stores. The latest locations opened on Dec. 12 in Hollywood, Fla., and Virginia Beach, Va.

The Publix at 3100 S. Ocean Drive in the Hollywood suburb of Miami truly reflects its surroundings, featuring a pier where customers can dock their boats. There’s a traditional parking lot, too, of course, in this outpost along the intracoastal waterway.

In addition to its “yacht rock” vibe, the 29,912-square foot store at Hollywood Beach offers other Publix assortments and amenities. Shoppers can browse aisles of grocery staples along with a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy and pick up signature Publix subs, fried chicken and other ready-to-eat fare to bring home or enjoy in seating areas both inside and on the dock.