PHOTO GALLERY: Publix Opens New Florida Store With Boat Dock
“We are excited to open this much-anticipated store,” said Lindsey Willis, media relations manager at Publix. “We look forward to welcoming our customers to their new Hollywood Publix, introducing them to an array of new offerings and providing them with the service and quality products they know and love.”
Meanwhile, consumers in Virginia Beach can check out the latest Publix at 2200 General Booth Boulevard at Hickman Place. Not far from the actual beach, the new store spans 49,235 square feet and, as with other Publix locations, includes an array of deli favorites, organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, from-scratch bakery items, full-service meat and seafood counters, pharmacy and more.
Also opening on Dec. 12 are two stores in Saint Cloud, Fla., and Fredericksburg, Va.
Employee-owned and -operated Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century