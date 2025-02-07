Amazon Posts Strong Q4 and FY24, But Tempers Outlook
While Amazon touted successes on the video streaming, devices and web services sides of the business, the company also made gains in physical stores, including its Amazon Fresh grocery banner. Net sales at brick-and-mortar Amazon locations rose 8% YoY to nearly $5.58 billion. The leaders did not delve into details on Amazon Fresh or the Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market performances during the earnings call, however.
As for the short-term future, 2025 may be another story for the retail behemoth. Amazon forecasts net sales to land between $151 billion and $155.5 billion for the first quarter, below the previous estimate of $158.5 billion.
“Looking ahead, we have an opportunity to keep lowering costs, but there are two items impacting our first quarter revenue guidance,” said SVP and CFO Brian Olsavsky in the earnings call, citing the YoY impact of foreign exchange rates, uneven global currencies and the impact of the extra selling day of Leap Year in 2024.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.