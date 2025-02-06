Walmart Cutting Corporate Roles, Closing North Carolina Office

As it works to move more of its corporate staff to its main offices in California and Arkansas, Walmart is eliminating some positions and also closing its office in North Carolina. According to a company memo viewed by Reuters, Walmart is also asking employees in Hoboken, N.J., and some of its other offices to relocate.

"We are making these changes to put key capabilities together, encouraging speed and shared understanding," said the memo from Walmart’s Chief People Officer Donna Morris. "Through this review process, we have eliminated some roles as we streamline how we work and will also be exiting our office in Charlotte, North Carolina."

Walmart did not disclose the number of corporate staff affected by the move. The memo also said the retailer will be opening new offices this year in Sunnyvale, Calif., and Bellevue, Wash., while also expanding and upgrading its office in New York City and the one in Hoboken.