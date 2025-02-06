 Skip to main content

Walmart Cutting Corporate Roles, Closing North Carolina Office

Move is meant to streamline retailer’s operations
Walmart is eliminating an undisclosed number of corporate roles.

As it works to move more of its corporate staff to its main offices in California and Arkansas, Walmart is eliminating some positions and also closing its office in North Carolina. According to a company memo viewed by Reuters, Walmart is also asking employees in Hoboken, N.J., and some of its other offices to relocate.

"We are making these changes to put key capabilities together, encouraging speed and shared understanding," said the memo from Walmart’s Chief People Officer Donna Morris. "Through this review process, we have eliminated some roles as we streamline how we work and will also be exiting our office in Charlotte, North Carolina." 

Walmart did not disclose the number of corporate staff affected by the move. The memo also said the retailer will be opening new offices this year in Sunnyvale, Calif., and Bellevue, Wash., while also expanding and upgrading its office in New York City and the one in Hoboken.

Walmart recently held a grand-opening celebration for its new 350-acre Home Office campus in Bentonville, Ark. Walmart unveiled plans for its new Home Office in 2019, basing its design off its associates' input to "live better."

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

