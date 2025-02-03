Complaint Filed Against Grocery Outlet
Although the year is still young, it’s already been a busy one for the value retailer. In January, Grocery Outlet named Jason Potter as its new president and CEO. He succeeds interim leader Eric Lindberg, Jr. who had stepped in for Robert Sheedy, when Sheedy stepped down in October. In December, the company appointed Christopher Miller as its CFO, replacing interim CFO Lindsay Gray.
Meanwhile, the retailer is looking ahead to the future. Grocery Outlet is adding three more locations in Ohio, for example, and recently announced a new “Free Groceries for Life” sweepstakes.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.