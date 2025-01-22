Grocery Outlet Names New CEO

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has appointed Jason Potter the company’s president and CEO, effective Feb. 3. Potter will also join the company’s board of directors.

Potter is a seasoned CEO, bringing more than 30 years of grocery retail experience and a track record of driving earnings growth and shareholder value. He joins Grocery Outlet from The Fresh Market, a specialty grocery retailer of fresh, gourmet food and prepared meals, where he has been CEO and a board member since March 2020. During his tenure, Potter led the successful transformation of that business, driving an award-winning customer experience and strong earnings growth.

Prior to Fresh Market, Potter spent 26 years with Sobeys Inc., a national grocery retailer in Canada, where he oversaw a store base of more than 1,500 stores under several banners with more than $12 billion in revenues. During his tenure with Sobeys, he held a variety of operational and leadership roles, including EVP of operations, president of Sobeys West, president of Sobeys Atlantic and president of multi-format operations.

“I could not be more excited to join Grocery Outlet,” Potter said. “With a clear mission of saving people money and a unique model that combines national buying power with local independent operators for the ultimate treasure-hunt shopping experience, Grocery Outlet is a differentiated concept with a tremendous growth opportunity. I understand what it takes to lead and scale this business and look forward to working with the team and our local independent operators to reach Grocery Outlet’s full potential.”