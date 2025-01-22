Grocery Outlet Names New CEO
Potter will succeed Eric J. Lindberg Jr., who has been interim president and CEO since October 2024, after R.J. Sheedy stepped away from the position and resigned from the company’s board of directors. Lindberg is also chairman of the board and will continue in that capacity after Potter joins the company. Lindberg will work closely with Potter during a transition period, including meeting independent operators and key suppliers and integrating him into the unique culture of the business.
“On behalf of the board, we are thrilled to have Jason lead Grocery Outlet’s next chapter of continued growth and success,” said Lindberg. “In addition to his deep experience in growing and scaling successful grocery models, Jason’s vision, values and hands-on leadership style align well with our goals and culture. His passion and drive will prove to be an excellent fit here at Grocery Outlet. I am confident Jason is going to be a fantastic leader with our team and independent operators, and I welcome him warmly to the Grocery Outlet family.”
Grocery Outlet’s net sales increased 10.4% to $1.11 billion during the third quarter ended Sept. 28, due to new store sales and a 1.2% increase in comparable-store sales, which represents 7.6% comp growth on a two-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 6.0% to $72.3 million, or 6.5% of net sales, but adjusted net income dropped by 10.1% to $27.9 million, or 28 cents per adjusted diluted share. The value retailer recently revealed plans to expand its footprint in Ohio with a trio of openings in the northeast corner of the Buckeye State.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.