Grocery Outlet Readies 3 New Stores in Ohio

Grocery Outlet is continuing to expand its footprint in Ohio, this time with a trio of openings in the northeast corner of the Buckeye State. The company will hold two ribbon-cutting ceremonies at its newests store in the Cleveland suburbs of Parma and Brooklyn on Jan. 23, with another location near Canton opening its doors on Feb. 13.

Both the Parma and Brooklyn stores will give out Bliss Buck gift cards for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500 to their first 100 customers on opening day. Shoppers will also receive a free reusable bag with their purchase through opening week. The Parma location will also donate $1,000 to Old Brook High School for student meals, and independent operators in Brooklyn will donate $1,000 to the Brooklyn Cares Foundation.

As for the Canton store, located at 4844 Everhard Road NW, Eric Wemett and Richard Gallardo will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13.