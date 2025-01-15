 Skip to main content

Grocery Outlet Readies 3 New Stores in Ohio

Value retailer expanding in the northeast corner of the state
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Grocery Outlet is adding three more stores to its footprint in Ohio.

Grocery Outlet is continuing to expand its footprint in Ohio, this time with a trio of openings in the northeast corner of the Buckeye State. The company will hold two ribbon-cutting ceremonies at its newests store in the Cleveland suburbs of Parma and Brooklyn on Jan. 23, with another location near Canton opening its doors on Feb. 13.

Both the Parma and Brooklyn stores will give out Bliss Buck gift cards for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500 to their first 100 customers on opening day. Shoppers will also receive a free reusable bag with their purchase through opening week. The Parma location will also donate $1,000 to Old Brook High School for student meals, and independent operators in Brooklyn will donate $1,000 to the Brooklyn Cares Foundation.

As for the Canton store, located at 4844 Everhard Road NW, Eric Wemett and Richard Gallardo will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13.

In November, Grocery Outlet opened a new store in the Ohio city of Ontario, located in the Greater Cleveland region. In addition to stores in Boardman and Cincinnati, Grocery Outlet is also planning two new outposts near Dayton, according to reports. 

Meanwhile, the value retailer announced a “Free Groceries for Life” sweepstakes earlier this month, with prizes including free groceries for life, one year or one month. Two grand prizes of free groceries for life will be awarded, and the winnings will be shared in 12 $500 gift cards given annually for the winner’s life, up to 40 years. The approximate retail value of that prize is $240,000.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

