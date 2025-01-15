Grocery Outlet Readies 3 New Stores in Ohio
In November, Grocery Outlet opened a new store in the Ohio city of Ontario, located in the Greater Cleveland region. In addition to stores in Boardman and Cincinnati, Grocery Outlet is also planning two new outposts near Dayton, according to reports.
Meanwhile, the value retailer announced a “Free Groceries for Life” sweepstakes earlier this month, with prizes including free groceries for life, one year or one month. Two grand prizes of free groceries for life will be awarded, and the winnings will be shared in 12 $500 gift cards given annually for the winner’s life, up to 40 years. The approximate retail value of that prize is $240,000.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.