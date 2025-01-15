Big Lots Leases for Sale in 47 States
Leases present opportunity for retailers to grow their footprint
All offers for individual or multiple location purchases are due no later than Jan. 24. Additional details, including lease terms, can be found at info.gordonbrothers.com/biglotsrealestate.
Since Big Lots' bankruptcy in September, rival discounter Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. has acquired approximately 20 Big Lots store leases as a result of the initial bankruptcy sale process.
As of last year, Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots Inc. operated 1,000-plus stores in 48 states, as well as an e-commerce platform with fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The company came in at No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.