Big Lots Leases for Sale in 47 States

According to Gordon Brothers, it's an ideal time to capitalize on "prime retail real estate."

Retail focus investment firm Gordon Brothers has revealed that it is offering Big Lots leases for sale nationwide.

Just last week, Gordon Brothers completed the purchase of the U.S. closeout retailer. The purchase enables the transfer of Big Lots’ assets, including its stores, distribution centers and intellectual property, to other retailers and companies.

Speaking on the leases for sale, Michael Burden, co-head of North America real estate services at Boston-based Gordon Brothers, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for expansion-minded retailers to grow their footprint by acquiring well-located stores with long-term, below-market rents. These spaces offer a seamless path to enhance their presence and serve new communities, making it an ideal time to capitalize on prime retail real estate.”

The new-to-market stores are primarily located in shopping centers across 47 states and range in size from approximately 19,000 to 55,000 square feet.