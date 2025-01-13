Ahold Delhaize’s local Belgian brand Delhaize has reached an agreement with the louis delhaize Group to acquire all shares in Delfood NV convenience stores.

The acquisition includes all 325 stores supplied by Delfood, both from the louis delhaize chain and those using other brand names, as well as the logistics services and the head office in Belgium. The louis delhaize brand is part of this transaction and will continue to exist. Delfood's logistics activities and head office will also continue to exist and will continue to coordinate louis delhaize's activities.

"The acquisition of Delfood and its stores complements our existing network of stores in Belgium,” said Xavier Piesvaux, brand president of Delhaize. “With this acquisition, Delhaize can strengthen its position in the Belgian food retail market and can make its food and fresh expertise available to the louis delhaize points of sale. This allows us to stand out even more in the convenience segment, complementary to our existing proximity stores. We are convinced that we can further develop the potential of these louis delhaize and independent points of sale, and together create growth with Delfood’s experienced associates and affiliates."

The deal also unites two competing companies that were founded by the Delhaize brothers. Louis Delhaize, who established his namesake company in 1875, was the brother of Jules and Auguste Delhaize, the founders of Delhaize.

Piesvaux acknowledged that the deal was a "nice nod to our history: After more than 150 years of existence, this agreement brings together two companies that bear the same name and originated from the same founding family.”