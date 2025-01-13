Ahold Delhaize Acquires Delfood Stores in Belgium
Delhaize and Delfood will work together to determine the next steps in the acquisition process in accordance with the applicable rules. Details of the agreement will not be disclosed until the transaction has been approved by the Belgian Competition Authority. It is expected to close by end of 2025.
The announcement to acquire Delfood NV comes on the heels of Ahold Delhaize's completion of its acquisition of Profi Rom Food SRL in Romania. Mihai Spulber, currently SVP operations and supply chain at Mega Image, another Ahold Delhaize brand, will replace Gaetan Pacton as Profi’s brand president, effective July 1.
For its third quarter, Ahold Delhaize reported group net sales of €22.0 billion (US $23.6 billion), an increase of 1.0% at constant exchange rates and up 0.2% at actual exchange rates. Group net sales were driven by comparable-sales growth excluding gasoline of 1.4% and net store openings, with group net sales growth partly offset by the divestment of FreshDirect and lower gasoline sales. Q3 group comps excluding gasoline had a net positive impact of about 0.3 percentage point.
Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.