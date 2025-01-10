Retail Pricing Firms Merge
Clear Demand and Bungee Tech combine businesses
“Gathering and shaping data into impactful outcomes is vital for retailers,” said Moorhead. “By uniting Bungee Tech’s competitive intelligence and data matching engine with Clear Demand’s price optimization capabilities, we’re giving retailers what they’ve been asking for – a strategic pricing platform that turns market data into profitable decisions.”
Added Nigam: “This merger represents a breakthrough for pricing technology. We’re combining Bungee Tech’s deep expertise in competitive intelligence – built on experience with innovative retailers like Amazon – with Clear Demand’s advanced optimization capabilities. The result is a comprehensive solution that helps retailers compete more effectively in today’s dynamic market.”