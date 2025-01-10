Retail Pricing Firms Merge

In today’s operating environment, smart pricing choices can make a difference in margins and a retailer's competitive edge. To help grocers optimize their pricing and promotions, two organizations are pooling their resources and creating comprehensive data-based solutions.

This week, Clear Demand and Bungee Tech announced that they are merging to create an AI-powered pricing optimization and competitive intelligence platform. Operating under the Clear Demand name and based in Scottsdale, Ariz., the organization combines Clear Demand’s AI-driven price and promotion optimization solutions with Bungee Tech’s advanced competitive pricing intelligence that can process billions of data points using machine learning.

Alex Moorhead, executive chairman of Clear Demand, is CEO of the merged business. Rajat Nigam, co-founder of Bungee Tech, serves as chief product officer and James A. Sills, Clear Demand’s co-founder, continues as president.