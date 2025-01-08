H-E-B Ranked Top U.S. Grocer by dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index

H-E-B has held the RPI’s top spot for three of the past four years, which dunnhumby attributed to the grocer’s long-term customer value proposition.

According to customer data science provider dunnhumby’s eighth annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI), H-E-B is the top U.S. grocery retailer for the fourth time in eight years. The Texas supermarket chain has held the RPI’s top spot for three of the past four years, which dunnhumby attributed to the grocer’s long-term customer value proposition. Market Basket (No. 2), Costco (No. 3, as well as No. 1 in the Canadian RPI), WinCo Foods (No. 4) and ALDI (No. 5) made up the rest of the top five.

The RPI also found that “saving customers money” – via price, promotions and rewards – is the most important predictor for retailers to have stronger, long-term market success in the United States. This pillar has been increasing in importance over the last eight years, with 38% of a retailer’s long-term success now based on their price, promotions, and rewards proposition, the highest percentage in the history of the RPI. dunnhumby’s five pillars of the customer value proposition are: 1) price, promotions and rewards; 2) quality; 3) digital; 4) operations; and 5) speed and convenience.