Overall Grocery Sales Slow, But E-Comm Faring Well

U.S. grocery sales ebbed a bit in November, reaching $74.92 billion compared to $75.06 billion in October, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The government’s advance estimates show that grocery sales last month were up from the $73.65 billion in sales rung up in November 2023.

The 0.2% monthly drop reflects some ongoing wobbliness in the grocery sector, at a time when prices remain somewhat elevated. Earlier this month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index for food at home rose 0.5% in November.

[RELATED: Grocery Inflation Sticks Around in November, Up 1.6% for the Year]

Overall retail sales in November increased 0.7%, according to the Census Bureau. That uptick continued momentum from the 0.5% lift in October.

Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist at the National Retail Federation, said the comprehensive sales trends reflect steady consumer behavior, especially around the holidays. “These numbers combined with better-than-expected October sales are evidence that consumer spending continues to fuel the economy. Job and wage gains, modest inflation and a heathy balance sheet have led to solid holiday spending,” he remarked. “This growth comes even though the late timing of Thanksgiving delayed the beginning of the busiest shopping portion of the holiday season and pushed Thanksgiving Sunday and Cyber Monday sales into December. The season’s pace of spending is clearly on track to reach our forecast.”