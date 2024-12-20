Overall Grocery Sales Slow, But E-Comm Faring Well
Meanwhile, other new data shows that grocery e-commerce sales picked up steam ahead of the busiest time of the year. The Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopper Survey released earlier this month revealed a 17.8% year-over-year (YoY) boost in e-grocery sales during November, as those online sales hit $9.6 billion. Notably, the new record of 77.8 million households that bought groceries online in November 2024 broke the previous record high set during April 2020, the first full month of the pandemic.
According to Brick Meets Click/Mercatus analysts, the increase was fueled by a broader monthly active user base and slightly higher order frequency rates. Overall spending per order was unchanged compared to 2023, the latest report indicates.
Also within the digital grocery world, delivery sales spiked 22% YoY and now comprise 40.6% of all e-grocery sales. Pickup fulfillment rose 8% compared to last year, accounting for 41.3% of overall on-line grocery sales. Ship-to-home represents 18.1% of e-comm in grocery.
“Supermarkets experienced a significant surge in their monthly active user base, benefitting from widespread and deep discounts on membership and subscription programs offered by both national and regional grocers throughout November,” said David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click. “And, while that’s a positive sign for supermarkets, the race to retain customers and grow share-of-wallet with them is only intensifying among rivals.”
Added Mark Fairhurst, chief growth officer at Mercatus: "Driving larger orders and fostering repeat purchases requires creating a more personalized and seamless online grocery shopping experience. By offering tailored product recommendations based on customer preferences and lifestyles, alongside easy-to-use rewards programs and intuitive navigation, grocers can strengthen customer loyalty, build trust, and sustain long-term growth in the online grocery space."