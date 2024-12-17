 Skip to main content
Seeking the Best New Products of 2025!

Brands large and small are invited to enter Progressive Grocer's annual Editors' Picks awards
Gina Acosta
Gina Acosta, Progressive Grocer
Progressive Grocer is now accepting submissions for its 21st annual Editors’ Picks awards.

Editors' Picks is one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, differentiation and category performance. Since 2004, the Editors’ Picks awards program has recognized the evolution of cutting-edge product innovation, giving retail buyers a comprehensive guide to the latest and greatest products that meet consumers’ ever-increasing demand for functional, interesting and on-trend products.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria:

  • What are the two to three most compelling attributes of your product?
  • What made your product stand out from others in the category?
  • How was the product supported to promote consumer awareness and drive retail sell-through?
  • What impact did your product have on overall category performance?
  • Looking ahead, how do you plan to build on the performance of this product?
  • Does your packaging stand out as innovative or sustainable? 
Enter Here!

Application deadline for Editors' Picks is Feb. 7, 2025. 

Progressive Grocer will showcase the winners in its April issue.

