Meijer Triples Home Delivery Range to Serve 4 Million More Households
Meijer customers can verify whether they’re in a delivery area through the retailer’s app or on Meijer.com by navigating to "Delivery" and then adding their address.
To encourage customers to try the service, Meijer is offering free home delivery in the extended zone to those who purchase at least $35 in pet or beauty products, or $50 in general merchandise, through Feb. 1, 2025. After the promotion expires, customers in the extended home delivery zone will see an extended range delivery fee. Customers using SNAP benefits can continue to receive free home delivery in the extended zone after the promotion ends.
Meijer first launched home delivery in the Detroit market in 2016 and gradually broadened the service's availability across its Midwest footprint over the next few years.
Today, all Meijer Grocery stores and supercenters offer home delivery. The retailer also provides pickup and Shop & Scan options.
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.