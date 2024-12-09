Meijer Triples Home Delivery Range to Serve 4 Million More Households

Just in time for the holidays, Midwest retailer Meijer has expanded its home delivery service area, tripling its range from an approximately 20-minute radius from its stores to 60 minutes. This extended delivery zone makes the service available to nearly 4 million additional households in rural and urban areas across the Midwest, with items delivered in as little as three hours.

The move comes as delivery is making a comeback in the e-grocery channel. According to a recent e-grocery report from Brick Meets Click and Mercatus, delivery sales rose 25% during the third quarter of 2024 on a year-over-year basis, a a reversal from the prior year, when delivery sales dropped 6%.

"We heard from many customers that were interested in using home delivery to make their grocery shopping more convenient but couldn't because they were outside of the delivery range," noted Emily Henao, VP of digital experience at Meijer. "We know our customers are busier than ever, and this expansion gives us a unique opportunity to make their lives easier."