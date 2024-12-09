 Skip to main content

Meijer Triples Home Delivery Range to Serve 4 Million More Households

Midwest grocer now offers grocery delivery for customers up to 60 minutes from stores
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Meijer Delivery
Midwest retailer Meijer has expanded its home delivery service area in time for the holidays.

Just in time for the holidays, Midwest retailer Meijer has expanded its home delivery service area, tripling its range from an approximately 20-minute radius from its stores to 60 minutes. This extended delivery zone makes the service available to nearly 4 million additional households in rural and urban areas across the Midwest, with items delivered in as little as three hours.

The move comes as delivery is making a comeback in the e-grocery channel. According to a recent e-grocery report from Brick Meets Click and Mercatus, delivery sales rose 25% during the third quarter of 2024 on a year-over-year basis, a a reversal from the prior year, when delivery sales dropped 6%.

"We heard from many customers that were interested in using home delivery to make their grocery shopping more convenient but couldn't because they were outside of the delivery range," noted Emily Henao, VP of digital experience at Meijer. "We know our customers are busier than ever, and this expansion gives us a unique opportunity to make their lives easier."  

Meijer customers can verify whether they’re in a delivery area through the retailer’s app or on Meijer.com by navigating to "Delivery" and then adding their address. 

To encourage customers to try the service, Meijer is offering free home delivery in the extended zone to those who purchase at least $35 in pet or beauty products, or $50 in general merchandise, through Feb. 1, 2025. After the promotion expires, customers in the extended home delivery zone will see an extended range delivery fee. Customers using SNAP benefits can continue to receive free home delivery in the extended zone after the promotion ends.

Meijer first launched home delivery in the Detroit market in 2016 and gradually broadened the service's availability across its Midwest footprint over the next few years.

Today, all Meijer Grocery stores and supercenters offer home delivery. The retailer also provides pickup and Shop & Scan options.

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 23 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. 

