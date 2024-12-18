How AI Translates to Measurable E-Comm Growth
Another avenue for e-commerce expansion involves using AI to recommend more products for customers who tend to have smaller baskets. According to the study, small basket transactions are still trending, and AI-based merchandising software can be deployed to encourage shoppers to add related items or products of interest based on past behaviors. Size is also a consideration when it comes to the actual products that shoppers click to add to their online carts. For example, digitally engaged shoppers may want to buy larger sizes of peanut butter but often look for smaller package sizes for accompaniments like jam and honey.
SympnonyAI’s study identified other pockets for omnichannel growth within categories, such as using AI to encourage online sales of organic products that are already popular in store and leveraging traditional brand loyalty in health and beauty segments.
Sonia Parekh, general manager of customer-centric retailing at SymphonyAI, said that the findings underscore the power of AI in advancing performance across the omnichannel. “The newest research from our in-house retail experts reveals the advantages of using AI insights to increase e-commerce revenue, both in the short-term and longer term,” she remarked.
More insights related to AI-driven opportunities within grocery – this time, related to AI and labor – will be explored during a Progressive Grocer webinar on Jan. 7. That online event features Manish Choudhary, president of SymphonyAI’s retail/CPG division, and David Glick, SVP of Walmart’s Enterprise Business Services.