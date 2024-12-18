How AI Translates to Measurable E-Comm Growth

SymphonyAI's grocery e-comm study found that retailers can use AI to target shoppers at different points in their buying journey.

There’s room in consumers' digital carts – and hence room for bottom-line growth – for AI-driven omnichannel opportunities. That’s a key takeaway from SymphonyAI’s third annual grocery e-commerce study.

According to the latest research from the Palo Alto, Calif.-based predictive and generative AI SaaS solutions provider, retailers who use AI-based connected retail strategies can realize an 8% growth opportunity at a time and in an industry of tight margins. The study, based on an analysis of 72 million households and 1.3 billion transactions over a six-month period conducted earlier this year, showed that AI can be used to unlock more e-commerce revenue by reaching shoppers with demonstrated behaviors and preferences.

This year’s study pinpointed several areas of potential for retailers. First, there is a notable segment of possible new users, as 81% of new online shoppers are first-time customers with that retailer. In addition, online baskets among those shoppers are three times larger than in-store baskets and omnichannel customers have been shown to spend 15% more than single-channel shoppers.

Tapping into seasonal behaviors can also result in basket lifts. SymphonyAI’s analysts affirmed that people are more willing to buy online during the all-important fourth quarter defined by the holidays and retaining them after that season can lead to more than a 3% increase in e-commerce revenue.