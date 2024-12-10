Retail Jobs and AI: What Grocers Can Expect in 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 11:00 AM EST

Grocery jobs from store levels to headquarters will experience major disruption in 2025 as predictive and generative AI experience a breakout year. The industry is moving from an AI awareness and enthusiasm phase to an adoption and execution phase that will cause real-world impacts when it comes to how work gets done and organizations are structured.

Get ahead of what’s next on this timely topic when top experts from Walmart and SymphonyAI join Progressive Grocer for a webinar on January 7, 2025 to explore:

How AI is changing the way work gets done at headquarters and in store.

Which jobs and departments are most affected and the benefits of change.

How new ways of working and increased productivity create opportunities for organizational realignment and employee satisfaction.

Why a unified data platform is crucial to help grocers achieve their AI ambitions and unlock the benefits being a connected retailer.

