Northeast Grocery Modernizes IT Infrastructure

Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI) has teamed up with Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud to migrate the northeast regional retailer’s infrastructure and applications from traditional data centers to the cloud. The move aims to facilitate new levels of innovation, simplify operations and lay the foundation for NGI’s future technology-driven growth.

Through the collaboration, NGI will be able to access the advantages of a cloud-native architecture, among them improved scalability, disaster recovery and cost efficiency. By moving to Google Cloud, the retailer can efficiently scale resources in response to peak demands, such as during holiday seasons or promotional events, ensuring that customers receive seamless service and reliable access to products.

Additionally, the migration to Google Cloud supports a strong disaster recovery plan, enabling NGI to protect data and applications and minimize downtime risks. The company can also expect lower IT costs through optimized resource management, a major benefit of cloud-based architecture that eliminates the need for extensive on-site data centers and related expenses.