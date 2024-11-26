Northeast Grocery Modernizes IT Infrastructure
“This collaboration with Google Cloud empowers us to modernize our core systems, providing the flexibility and scalability needed to meet evolving customer expectations,” explained Larry Peters, VP of cloud and business intelligence at Northeast Shared Services. “Google Cloud’s secure cloud environment and advanced tools enable us to drive cost efficiencies, streamline our processes and focus on delivering exceptional service across our stores.”
The cloud migration allows NGI to update applications, automate key business processes and improve its data science capabilities with Google Cloud’s AI and machine-learning tools. Google Cloud’s technologies will enable NGI to optimize workflows, accelerate data-driven strategies, and respond to business needs with agility and speed. The transition also provides NGI with better security measures and greater flexibility for its IT operations, and Google Cloud’s data protection protocols and sustainable infrastructure will allow NGI to reduce its carbon footprint while maintaining high standards for data security and compliance.
“Our move to Google Cloud marks a significant step in our journey toward modernizing our technology landscape and improving operational efficiencies,” noted Scott Kessler, CIO at Northeast Shared Services. “This will enable us to continue to focus effort on ensuring our customers receive seamless, reliable service and access to the products they need, while we harness innovative technology to drive greater value and sustainability for the communities we serve.”
No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Schenectady, N.Y.-based Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), is the parent company of Market 32/Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets, which collectively employ more than 30,000 and operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. NGI was also named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.