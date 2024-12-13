Will Consumers Turn the Corner in 2025?
Shoppers’ in-store experience is the new canvas for retail media. Shoppers appreciate the omnichannel experience, but most retail sales still happen in stores. There, retailer and brands are finding success with digital apps, dynamic retail media and other AI-driven technologies. “A lot of manufacturers are still struggling with the investment they need to make there, but the reality is that it is probably the best way to reach your target shopper if you do it right and work with retailer to sync up data and retail media,” Stewart said. In its trend predictions report, Acosta also underscored the importance of understanding a brand’s objectives and implementation costs to create the best integrated shopper experience.
Shoppers embrace effortless shopping in their social feeds. Acosta Group's trendwatchers anticipate social commerce that combines personalized content and commerce within the retail channel, as grocers and brands are able to reach out to customers directly. “As consumers are spending more time on their social feeds, they are also spending more time using these platforms to do product research, read influencer posts, discover new products they ‘didn’t know they needed,’ and with the convenience of a click, make a purchase they believe meets their needs or preferences,” said Risch. “It’s a perfect blend of entertainment, personalization, connectivity and convenience that is important for brands to build into their commerce plan."
Empowered shoppers drive a wave of change in health and wellness. Living healthier lifestyles isn’t just about New Year’s resolutions as 2025 kicks off. As Acosta points out, health-conscious shoppers are seeking overall transparency from brands and are exploring avenues like individualized health management, food-as-medicine innovations and weight-loss options including GLP-1 prescriptions.
Stewart and Risch delved deeper into the 2025 trends during an online symposium hosted by the Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta Group.