Will Consumers Turn the Corner in 2025?

Acosta Group projects that savvy consumers are defining what they value most and will seek out convenience, connections and fun in the year ahead.

Is the midpoint of the decade also an inflection point for grocery shopping? A new slate of 2025 predictions from Acosta Group indicates that consumers will still be driven by value in the year ahead, but that definition is changing and they are guided by a better outlook and interest in enjoyable experiences.

As 2025 arrives, the market may be shaking off some of the heaviness associated with the successive early-decade challenges of COVID, supply chain bottlenecks, inflation, lower consumer confidence and other issues.

“Last year, it was more about price and promotion optimization to try to force some unit sales. I think consumers are more optimistic going into this year – consumers, manufacturers and retailers are getting tired of this and saying, ‘Let’s get back to something else, let’s start enjoying life',” Colin Stewart, EVP, business intelligence at Acosta Group told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview.

That said, enjoying life doesn’t mean a shunning of practicality. “That’s where we get back to value,” Stewart pointed out.

Acosta Group’s first prediction for 2025 is a new definition of value that is driving shopper decisions. Although price is a priority and retailers are highlighting price cuts, shoppers are looking for authentic connections with brands and retailers. “Consumers have become very astute value seekers, reshaping the overall retail experience by demanding more than discounts,” said Kathy Risch, SVP, thought leadership and shopper insights at Acosta Group. Innovations will be embraced by these consumers, as 84% of CPGs expect to launch some form of innovation next year, per Acosta’s report.

The four other 2025 predictions from Acosta Group include the following movements:

Consumers crave affordable indulgence in foods away from home. Forward-looking shoppers may be still minding their dollars but are willing to pay for premium products and flavors. “The concept of affordable indulgence is gaining traction,” reported Risch.