FreshDirect Unveils Its Top 5 Exciting Food Trends for 2025

Healthier, sustainable and convenient choices are paramount
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
FreshDirect's five top trends for 2025 combine modern-day dietary needs with nostalgic flavors, illustrating the shift of consumer preferences toward healthier, sustainable and convenient options that support balanced eating and local makers.

E-grocer FreshDirect is the latest company to unveil its 2025 food trends. The company’s five top trends combine modern-day dietary needs with nostalgic flavors, illustrating the shift of consumer preferences toward healthier, sustainable and convenient options that support balanced eating and local makers. 

Curated by FreshDirect’s merchant team of category specialists, the list is as follows:

1. Zero-Proof Beverages Diversify

The non-alcoholic category is evolving beyond simple substitutes to include sophisticated flavor profiles appealing to a wide range of tastes. Consumers can expect to see a spate of alcohol-free beverages infused with botanicals, aromatic bitters and premium mixers created for a premium sipping experience. These thoughtfully crafted zero-proof beverages offer a healthier alternative while delivering full-flavor satisfaction. 

2. Healthier Local Artisanal Breads

Artisanal breads are prioritizing wellness and local sourcing with a strong commitment to clean ingredients and traditional baking methods. Featuring ancient grain sourdoughs and made with natural fermentation, minimal additives and no dough conditioners to artificially extend shelf life, high-fiber, low-glycemic loaves offer both rich flavor and health benefits, as well as supporting community-based agriculture. 

3. Protein-Forward Products

Options in this star category range from on-the-go snacks to innovative seafood options that contain essential nutrients. These offerings provide a variety of flavors and textures, making it a snap for consumers to meet their protein needs throughout the day.

4. Classic Snacks Reimagined

Old favorites will receive a more nutritious glow-up in 2025, with brands introducing updated versions of classic snacks with cleaner ingredients. These nostalgic snacks offer familiar flavors alongside the benefits of contemporary wholesome ingredients.

5. Prepared Foods

Prepared foods are increasingly incorporating global influences. These international options provide convenience and accessibility, making them perfect for busy people seeking gourmet flavors without having to cook from scratch.

“At FreshDirect, we’re thrilled to embrace these exciting food trends, which align with our commitment to providing customers with high-quality, nutritious and convenient options,” said Charlotte Myer, SVP merchandising at Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect. “As consumers increasingly prioritize health and sustainability, we are dedicated to curating a selection that not only delivers on taste, but also supports mindful choices.”

FreshDirect is a locally and sustainably sourced online grocer providing service to the greater New York tri-state area. It was acquired from Ahold Delhaize USA by Turkish grocery delivery company Getir in late 2023. 

