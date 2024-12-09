FreshDirect Unveils Its Top 5 Exciting Food Trends for 2025
4. Classic Snacks Reimagined
Old favorites will receive a more nutritious glow-up in 2025, with brands introducing updated versions of classic snacks with cleaner ingredients. These nostalgic snacks offer familiar flavors alongside the benefits of contemporary wholesome ingredients.
5. Prepared Foods
Prepared foods are increasingly incorporating global influences. These international options provide convenience and accessibility, making them perfect for busy people seeking gourmet flavors without having to cook from scratch.
“At FreshDirect, we’re thrilled to embrace these exciting food trends, which align with our commitment to providing customers with high-quality, nutritious and convenient options,” said Charlotte Myer, SVP merchandising at Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect. “As consumers increasingly prioritize health and sustainability, we are dedicated to curating a selection that not only delivers on taste, but also supports mindful choices.”
FreshDirect is a locally and sustainably sourced online grocer providing service to the greater New York tri-state area. It was acquired from Ahold Delhaize USA by Turkish grocery delivery company Getir in late 2023.