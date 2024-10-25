 Skip to main content

Kroger's Food Predictions Provide Unique Look at What's in Store for 2025

Retailer’s culinary, product and data professionals predict fare that will resonate in flavor, format
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Kroger food trends
Kroger shared its take on the top 5 food trends for 2025 and also spotlighted its Own Brand offerings that align with those movements.

Like a recipe that calls for a range of ingredients, a team of experts at The Kroger Co. recently assembled to identify food trends for the coming year. This week, the retailer shared predictions agreed on by a group of its product developers, chefs, buyers, culinary specialists and data scientists from the company’s 84.51º research arm.

According to Kroger, the trends range from emerging flavors to twists on classics to price-influenced preferences. Below are the five main productions for the halfway point of the 2020s:

  1. Food Dupes: Kroger’s trends team agreed that private label products will be in demand, as shoppers look to save money yet seek high quality tastes and experiences from versions of “restaurant and CPG favorites.”
  2. Bold & Briny: In keeping with the fermented fad of the past few years, Kroger’s experts cite the popularity of briny foods such as olives, pickles, and kimchi. Pickles were already having a moment, and are likely to be a culinary darling in 2025, too.
  3. Protein Renaissance: Consumers are still craving proteins and will look for it in a broader variety of formats, per Kroger’s pros. They cite shopper interest in proteins that enhance energy levels and support overall wellness. 
  4. Pepper Palette: According to Kroger, flavor seekers will look for new ways to “bring the heat,” inspired by global foods like Calabrian chiles and guajillo peppers.
  5. Hail, Caesar: The viral mentions of Caesar salads will influence consumer choices in the coming year as they seek “new takes and twists on the classic favorite.”
Kroger customers can find products that reflect these trends. "Our Brands provide an opportunity to get exceptional value on the top trending products while still enjoying the same high quality and unique flavors customers crave," said Juan De Paoli, VP, Our Brands for Kroger. "2025 is all about flavor with hot peppers continuing to rise, fermented flavors quickly growing in popularity, and staples like Caesar finding new adaptations in the kitchen. Whether customers are looking to try a new dupe on a viral favorite or explore the real power of protein, Kroger is excited to offer Our Brands products that give customers a taste of their favorite trends."

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.

