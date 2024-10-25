Kroger's Food Predictions Provide Unique Look at What's in Store for 2025

Kroger customers can find products that reflect these trends. "Our Brands provide an opportunity to get exceptional value on the top trending products while still enjoying the same high quality and unique flavors customers crave," said Juan De Paoli, VP, Our Brands for Kroger. "2025 is all about flavor – with hot peppers continuing to rise, fermented flavors quickly growing in popularity, and staples like Caesar finding new adaptations in the kitchen. Whether customers are looking to try a new dupe on a viral favorite or explore the real power of protein, Kroger is excited to offer Our Brands products that give customers a taste of their favorite trends."

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.