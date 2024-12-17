Costco Is Canada's Top Grocery Retailer

In other findings, Walmart wins on digital, but Amazon is a business that all retailers should be watching carefully as three out of 10 Canadian customers shop Amazon for groceries. Walmart ranked first on digital across all regions, saving customers time through their easy-to-use app and website.

The top tercile retailers grew grocery revenue the most over the past five years and have built a competitive edge in overall market share. Retailers with clear and strong customer value propositions — indicated by higher RPI rankings — grew up to 1.5 times faster over the long-term and three times faster in the past year than retailers with lower RPI rankings.

The study found that “saving customers money” (price, promotions, and rewards) is the most important pillar for stronger, long-term market success across Canada. Forty-four percent of a retailer’s long-term success is based on their price, promotions, and rewards proposition, with quality coming in at 31%, digital (11%), speed and convenience (8%) and operations (6%) make up the other areas of focus for long-term success.

“The impact of customer’s behavioral shift due to inflation are clear to see across the Canadian market,” said Chris Thomson, dunnhumby's SVP in Canada and the United States. “For retailers to succeed over the next 12 months, they need to be clear on how their value proposition meets and connects to customers’ evolved needs in a way which matters to them. Change leads to opportunities, and this change in customer behavior presents opportunities for all Canadian grocers, as long as they are also able to change with their customers.”

Methodology: Dunnhumby's RPI combines financial results with customer perception. For this RPI, dunnhumby analyzed customer and financial data for the 28 largest conventional, discount, superstore, and club banners in Canada, which account for 97% of market share in those formats. The customer perception data comes from dunnhumby’s survey of 6,000 Canadian grocery shoppers.

The five drivers of the customer value proposition are: 1) price, promotions, and rewards, 2) quality, 3) digital, 4) speed and convenience, and 5) operations. Financial data analyzed included market share, near-term and long-term sales growth.

This article was originally reported by sister publication Chains Store Age.