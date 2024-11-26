Walmart Adds New Online Delivery Option in Canada

Walmart’s Canadian subsidiary is entering a new partnership to help fulfill online orders.

Walmart Canada is collaborating with DoorDash Canada to provide nationwide on-demand access to grocery and general merchandise products. Consumers can now shop tens of thousands of items from Walmart Canada, including private label brands like Great Value, Equate and Mainstays, across product categories including fresh produce, kitchenware, pet food and electronics.

Once an order is placed from Walmart on DoorDash’s Canadian app or website, a nearby dasher (DoorDash term for its contract drivers) will shop for each item on a customer’s list. Customers can continue adding items to their cart until a dasher arrives at the store to begin shopping.

[RELATED: Delivery Scores a Comeback in E-Grocery Channel]

"We're thrilled to collaborate with DoorDash to offer Canadians another fast and convenient way to access our broad assortment, right at their fingertips," said Ignacio Baladron, VP, omnichannel & online grocery at Walmart Canada. "DoorDash opens our doors to Canadians who are strapped for time, in need of last-minute items or who prefer to shop from the comfort of their home – especially as we head into the holiday season. We’re proud to continue our journey to become the number one omnichannel retailer as we live out our mission of helping Canadians save money so they can live better."