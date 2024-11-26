 Skip to main content

Walmart Adds New Online Delivery Option in Canada

Retailer partners with DoorDash to provide nationwide on-demand access to grocery and general merchandise products
Dan Berthiaume
Walmart and DoorDash are teaming up in Canada.

Walmart’s Canadian subsidiary is entering a new partnership to help fulfill online orders.

Walmart Canada is collaborating with DoorDash Canada to provide nationwide on-demand access to grocery and general merchandise products. Consumers can now shop tens of thousands of items from Walmart Canada, including private label brands like Great Value, Equate and Mainstays, across product categories including fresh produce, kitchenware, pet food and electronics. 

Once an order is placed from Walmart on DoorDash’s Canadian app or website, a nearby dasher (DoorDash term for its contract drivers) will shop for each item on a customer’s list. Customers can continue adding items to their cart until a dasher arrives at the store to begin shopping.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with DoorDash to offer Canadians another fast and convenient way to access our broad assortment, right at their fingertips," said Ignacio Baladron, VP, omnichannel & online grocery at Walmart Canada. "DoorDash opens our doors to Canadians who are strapped for time, in need of last-minute items or who prefer to shop from the comfort of their home – especially as we head into the holiday season. We’re proud to continue our journey to become the number one omnichannel retailer as we live out our mission of helping Canadians save money so they can live better."

Canadians across the country can now shop grocery and general merchandise from over 300 Walmart Supercentre stores in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

These stores will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s paid subscription program which provides $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.

"Families look to DoorDash to support their weekly routines, and through our collaboration with Walmart, we’re proud to connect them with access to fresh produce, pantry staples, and home goods on demand," said Shilpa Arora, GM of DoorDash Canada. "Customers continue to enjoy the convenience of delivery for a variety of occasions, whether that’s searching for an easy weeknight meal or ordering gifts for the holidays."

Walmart Canada has also been offering customers online delivery via Instacart since 2018. In 2022, the retailer launched Walmart Now, the first virtual convenience store available in Canada, which offers an assortment of close to 4,000 items, including apparel basics, toys, personal care, and house cleaning essentials, picked and delivered from 10 existing Walmart Canada locations in as fast as 30 minutes by Instacart.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide as well as an e-commerce site. Founded in 2013, DoorDash offers deliveries in more than 25 countries.

This article was originally reported by sister publication Chain Store Age.

