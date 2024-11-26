Walmart Adds New Online Delivery Option in Canada
Canadians across the country can now shop grocery and general merchandise from over 300 Walmart Supercentre stores in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
These stores will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s paid subscription program which provides $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.
"Families look to DoorDash to support their weekly routines, and through our collaboration with Walmart, we’re proud to connect them with access to fresh produce, pantry staples, and home goods on demand," said Shilpa Arora, GM of DoorDash Canada. "Customers continue to enjoy the convenience of delivery for a variety of occasions, whether that’s searching for an easy weeknight meal or ordering gifts for the holidays."
Walmart Canada has also been offering customers online delivery via Instacart since 2018. In 2022, the retailer launched Walmart Now, the first virtual convenience store available in Canada, which offers an assortment of close to 4,000 items, including apparel basics, toys, personal care, and house cleaning essentials, picked and delivered from 10 existing Walmart Canada locations in as fast as 30 minutes by Instacart.
Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide as well as an e-commerce site. Founded in 2013, DoorDash offers deliveries in more than 25 countries.
This article was originally reported by sister publication Chain Store Age.