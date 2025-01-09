 Skip to main content

Ahold Delhaize USA Partners With Inmar Intelligence on Digital Coupons

Aim of collaboration is to boost personalization and value
A new partnership with Inmar Intelligence gives Ahold Delhaize USA brands access to increased capacity for offers and new offer types, greater efficiency, and a better customer experience through more relevant savings.

Grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA (ADUSA) is making another move to improve personalization and value for omnichannel shoppers at its five local brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop – by partnering with Inmar Intelligence on digital coupons. The partnership gives Ahold Delhaize USA brands access to increased capacity for offers and new offer types, greater efficiency, and a better customer experience through more relevant savings.

“Through enhanced capabilities with Inmar, our brands will be well positioned to continue to deepen digital relationships with customers, improve the customer experience and drive efficiency,” affirmed Keith Nicks, chief digital officer of Salisbury, N.C.-based ADUSA. “Advancing our capabilities in the loyalty space, and particularly with digital coupons, is key as we continue to increase overall digital customer engagement and deliver omnichannel growth.”

With this new partnership, Inmar replaces Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly Quotient) as ADUSA’s digital coupon provider. All five local brands are currently live on the Inmar platform.

“Since our partnerships launched, together we have presented more than $141 million in savings for Ahold Delhaize USA brand shoppers,” noted Rob Weisberg, president and EVP martech solutions at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. “This early success underscores the value to shoppers through seamless access to savings while enabling Ahold Delhaize USA brands to deepen customer loyalty and drive measurable results at scale. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality savings to all ADUSA brand shoppers in 2025.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.

