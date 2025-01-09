Ahold Delhaize USA Partners With Inmar Intelligence on Digital Coupons

With this new partnership, Inmar replaces Neptune Retail Solutions (formerly Quotient) as ADUSA’s digital coupon provider. All five local brands are currently live on the Inmar platform.

“Since our partnerships launched, together we have presented more than $141 million in savings for Ahold Delhaize USA brand shoppers,” noted Rob Weisberg, president and EVP martech solutions at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Inmar Intelligence. “This early success underscores the value to shoppers through seamless access to savings while enabling Ahold Delhaize USA brands to deepen customer loyalty and drive measurable results at scale. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality savings to all ADUSA brand shoppers in 2025.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.