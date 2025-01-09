Albertsons CEO Shares Grocer’s Plans for the Future

While Albertsons Cos. CEO Vivek Sankaran expressed his disappointment over the grocer’s failed merger with the Kroger Co. during its Q3 earnings call on Jan. 8, he was also enthusiastic about the company’s future. Sankaran used the call to discuss the company’s wins over the past two years, as well as to give an early view of its strategic priorities moving forward.

Albertsons stayed busy during its merger proceedings with Kroger, which began in October 2022 and ended last month when a federal judge blocked the deal from moving forward. After that, Albertsons terminated the merger agreement and sued Kroger for willful breach of contract.

Sankaran stressed that the grocer continued to invest in its four top priorities during that time, including driving customer growth and engagement through digital connection, enhancing the customer value proposition, modernizing capabilities through technology, and driving transformational productivity. Albertsons has also been busy working toward enhancing the customer value proposition and driving transformational productivity.

Engaging Customers

In an effort to engage customers, Sankaran said Albertsons has invested in the growth of four digital platforms that help increase both sales and customer lifetime value, including e-commerce, loyalty, pharmacy and health, and mobile app integration into stores.

“Our investments in e-commerce have driven sales penetration to over 7% of grocery revenue, with a top-performing market over 9%,” Sankaran explained. “This growth, which is higher in our first-party versus our third-party business, has been driven by the development of new capabilities in our fully integrated mobile app, and improvements in quality, speed and convenience of Drive-Up and Go and in-home delivery.”

Continued Sankaran: “While we have grown this business significantly and faster than the market, it is still underpenetrated compared to industry benchmarks and is one of our biggest growth, customer acquisition, and customer retention opportunities.”

Capturing those opportunities will include the rollout of a store-based certification program that will help ensure the delivery of a consistent, elevated level of customer service, along with a series of targeted marketing initiatives to help grow sales and penetration.

Leveraging Loyalty

“Our loyalty program is integrated into our mobile app and is a key engagement tool for our business,” Sankaran said. “It is the entry point for digital and personalized marketing, and a primary contributor of data to our retail media collective.”

In April 2024, Albertsons launched an updated loyalty program that made it easier for customers to earn points and redeem coupons, fuel and grocery rewards, and also to redeem points for dollars off their grocery bill. According to Sankaran, the grocer has seen more frequent engagement, higher attention and increased customer spend.

The company expects to continue to see increased adoption, and plans to leverage strategic partnerships to provide more loyalty and rewards options.

Pharmacy and Health

Albertsons’ investments in pharmacy have driven sales penetration to more than 11% of total annual revenue, driven by core script growth, immunizations and best-in-class service, Sankaran explained. It has also been driven by the integration of pharmacy offerings into the company’s mobile app through Sincerely Health, its proprietary digital health-and-wellness platform.

“Although the pharmacy business is financially devoted, cross shoppers between grocery and pharmacy are exceptionally valuable customers, spending three times more and engaging across all service offerings,” Sankaran said.

Going forward, Albertsons believes Sincerely Health will continue to grow as a top loyalty driver and a catalyst for introducing immunization and pharmacist-administered treatment. The company also expects to capitalize on script and immunization growth from the continued closure of traditional pharmacy stores.

In-Store Mobile App Integration

“When our customers are in our stores, we want them to engage with us digitally,” Sankaran said. “To enable this, we launched an in-store, geolocated mobile feature that delivers real-time coupons, helps shoppers locate products and plan meals, and assists customers with their shopping lists.”

Sankaran expects to see continued increases in customer utilization of the new feature and said the company is planning to launch additional capabilities to drive even deeper engagement over time.