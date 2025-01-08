Albertsons Posts Solid Q3 Following Merger Fallout

Albertsons Cos. is moving onward and upward after its proposed $24.6 billion merger with The Kroger Co. fell apart last month. According to Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran, the company never stopped investing in its business or driving its Customers for Life strategy during the two years it was tied up with Kroger.

As for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 financials, Albertsons saw net sales and other revenue increase 1.2% to $18,774.5 million for the 12 weeks ended Nov. 30, driven by a 2% rise in identical sales. The company said growth in pharmacy sales helped increase identical sales.

Digital sales during the quarter increased 23% during Q3, while loyalty members increased 15% to 44.3 million.

"We delivered solid operating and financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 in an environment where the consumer remains cautious," said Sankaran. "Investments in our Customers for Life strategy drove increased digital engagement across our platforms, evidenced by strong growth in our digital sales, pharmacy operations, and membership in our loyalty program.”

Continued Sankaran: “We want to thank our teams for their ongoing commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities in which we operate, especially during the holiday season."

Additionally, Albertsons saw net income of $401 million, or $0.69 per share, during Q3, and adjusted net income of $420 million, or $0.71 per share. Its adjusted EBITDA was $1,065.1 million, or 5.7% of net sales and other revenue.