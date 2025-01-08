Albertsons Posts Solid Q3 Following Merger Fallout
Capital expenditures during the first 40 weeks of FY24 totaled $1,446.7 million, and accounted for 84 remodels, nine new store openings and investment in digital and technology platforms.
"As we look ahead to the balance of fiscal 2024 and beyond, we are energized about our plans to accelerate growth through our Customers for Life strategy, leveraging investments to enhance digital engagement and omnichannel revenue growth, improve our value proposition with customers, and drive digital media growth,” Sankaran said. “At the same time, we expect our robust productivity agenda to provide fuel to invest in the business. We look forward to driving growth and providing value to our customers and returns to our stockholders."
Albertsons has slightly updated its guidance for the remainder of FY24, reporting expected identical sales growth in the range of 1.8% to 2.0% (previously 1.8% to 2.2%), and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.95 billion to $3.99 billion (previously $3.90 billion to $3.98 billion).
As of Nov. 30, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.