Albertsons Media Collective Makes Measurement Easier for Advertisers

New partnership and new API will help users track campaign performance
Emily Crowe
AMC measurement
Albertsons' retail media arm is helping advertisers more efficiently track campaign progress.

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons Cos., is making it easier for its advertisers to integrate the company’s campaign performance data into their own measurement models for analysis. Through a new application programming interface (API), as well as a new partnership with TransUnion, Albertsons Media Collective hopes to help users more easily and efficiently compare performance across retailers and channels.

The new API is now available for all clients and provides advertisers near real time, frictionless access to performance data. Those advertisers can choose the destination of the data, bet it to their own systems, agency or measurement partner. 

Additionally, Albertsons Media Collective announced a new partnership with TransUnion, which will allow advertisers to utilize TruAudience marketing mix modeling (MMM) measurement to compare performance across retailers and channels.

“While retail media has seen incredible opportunity in expanded offerings to off-site channels, this landscape can also come with complexities for advertisers in understanding their return on investment,” said Liz Roche, VP of measurement and media at Albertsons Media Collective. “Our latest API offering, coupled with a strategic partnership with TransUnion to begin to build a preferred partner catalog, allows us to meet this important demand, providing advertisers with a transparent way to understand and measure performance in one place, while also contributing to measurement standardization.”

Albertsons Media Collective recently added several executives to its team, including Julian Mintz as VP of sales, Sean Quick as VP of commercial strategy and Brian Watkins as senior director of business operations.  

Albertsons Media Collective connects with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company operates more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

