Albertsons Media Collective Makes Measurement Easier for Advertisers

Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm of Albertsons Cos., is making it easier for its advertisers to integrate the company’s campaign performance data into their own measurement models for analysis. Through a new application programming interface (API), as well as a new partnership with TransUnion, Albertsons Media Collective hopes to help users more easily and efficiently compare performance across retailers and channels.

The new API is now available for all clients and provides advertisers near real time, frictionless access to performance data. Those advertisers can choose the destination of the data, bet it to their own systems, agency or measurement partner.

Additionally, Albertsons Media Collective announced a new partnership with TransUnion, which will allow advertisers to utilize TruAudience marketing mix modeling (MMM) measurement to compare performance across retailers and channels.