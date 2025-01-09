Independent Grocers Opt for Toast Retail Solution

As more retailers have started to offer made-to-order and prepared foods, several indies have chosen cloud-based all-in-one digital technology platform Toast to support their increasingly complex operations, enabling them to seamlessly use various service models and checkout experiences in-store and online.

“At Herban Market, we care deeply about providing convenient, high-quality experiences for our customers,” said Ashlea Hogancamp, co-founder of Franklin, Tenn.-based Herban Market. “When we decided to offer [prepared foods] alongside our grocery items, our original POS created major issues for us as volume increased. We lost hundreds of dollars a day from ticketing and checkout issues. We switched to Toast because they were one of the only partners we could find that could help us manage our high-volume retail and foodservice business on one platform. Since we switched to Toast, not only have prepared food orders been seamless, the inventory management insights have helped us better curate our SKUs so we always have our customers’ favorites in stock – helping us be competitive with the big-box grocers and restaurants.”

[RELATED: Independent Grocers Applaud FTC’s Enforcement of Robinson-Patman Act]

Kris Larson, owner of Becket’s, a restaurant in Oshkosh, Wis., and Wagner Market, an independent grocery store that offers meat, including handmade brats and sausages; craft beers; local produce and cheeses; and more, uses Toast for both businesses.

“[Toast] SmartScan has been a paradigm shift for us — training employees to add new inventory used to take hours, and now it takes minutes,” noted Larson. “What transferred from restaurant POS to grocery POS better than any of us expected was the speed of the operation – checking people out rapidly. Other retail POSs are designed only to handle simple items. You can control Toast’s POS like a restaurant menu where you’ve got infinite control of categories, and it gives you a better view of reporting. The fact that what works for a restaurant works for the retail side is still unbelievable to me.”