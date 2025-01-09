Independent Grocers Opt for Toast Retail Solution
“Toast has more than a decade of experience helping restaurants of all sizes and types adopt new technology so they can run more efficiently and deliver memorable guest experiences. Now we’re doing the same for the food and beverage retail community,” noted Steve Fredette, president and co-founder of Boston-based Toast. “As the lines between retailers and restaurants continue to blur and more retailers transition to the cloud, we see a clear opportunity for Toast to be the technology platform of choice for convenience stores, bottle shops and grocers — providing a modern inventory management experience in an easy-to-use platform and helping to serve consumers in new ways. We look forward to continuing to build our offerings for the retail community.”
Toast Retail aims to help users save time, streamline inventory management and enhance the customer experience with the following features:
Smart inventory planning with historical sales data
Mobile-first technology with SmartScan, which takes a new SKU from scan to shelf in seconds
With Bulk Actions, repricing items, printing barcodes, changing stock status and many other common operations can be performed on thousands of SKUs at once
Multi-Location-Management and Cross-Location Inventory Transfer features to help retailers expand to multiple locations without losing an accurate view of their inventory
Thorough retail hardware support via Toast’s integration with barcode scanners, grocery scanners, scales and deli scales
Point-of-sale and handheld terminals for a faster checkout experience
Online ordering to allow customers to order groceries and a sandwich for curbside pickup, and Toast’s Kitchen Display System to help staff fulfill deli orders
SNAP EBT payment processing in partnership with Forage
Integrations with Vroom, an online ordering system that enables consumers to place orders from local c-stores, and CityHive, an e-commerce online ordering solution for the wine and spirits industry
Toast will be at the NRF Retail’s Big Show, scheduled for Jan. 12-14 at New York City’s Javits Center, at Booth #203 in the Food Innovation Zone.